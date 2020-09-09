Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar on Hunt for Executive Chef

Portrait

The GOODS from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is a fully ‘tide to table’ concept, pulling inspiration from the coastal region of the Pacific Northwest for upscale food in a casual environment. Our guests come for the oysters, but stay to indulge on all things west coast seafood. We are looking for a motivated and passionate Executive Chef that is hands on in the kitchen, creates local / seasonal /sustainable menu, provides mentorship and training for our small back of house team, and provides a positive team atmosphere for the restaurant and market as a whole. We are a close-knit team that relies on cross department coordination to give our guests the best experience whether they are dining in or taking our shellfish home from the market. As our Executive Chef you will be the heart of the restaurant and our employees will look to you for guidance and education.

We are looking for an Executive Chef is responsible for creating and developing food menus, and managing all aspects of food service and kitchen department.

Our Executive Chef is required to be a hands-on leader in the kitchen and to inspire, lead, train, develop and mentor their back of house team. You must enjoy cooking as you will most likely be on the line during peak hours and have the flexibility to work evenings, weekends, holidays, and special events.

We are looking for someone personable, energetic and passionate with great teamwork and leadership skills. As well as someone who feels comfortable and confident being photographed or filmed for our media platforms to help engage our global following through our recipe blog and social media.

Resumes and inquiries can be sent directly to oysterbar [at] fannybayoysters.com.

About Fanny Bay Oysters | Fanny Bay Oysters is the largest Canadian shellfish farming company, family-owned and operated. We grow oysters, clams, mussels, specializing in premium quality live half-shell oysters. In addition to our wholesale distribution, we own a bustling oyster bar and attached shellfish market in Vancouver to exemplify our “Tide to Table” philosophy and set the gold standard for oyster shucking presentation. Fanny Bay Oysters is a family company, committed to a positive work environment as well as long-tenured and happy employees. We believe that oysters are our region’s greatest culinary treasure, on par with other fine ingredients from around the world. We want to create an enthusiastic, exciting atmosphere with knowledgeable employees; to be great ambassadors of the Pacific Northwest.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar on Hunt for Executive Chef
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Downtown

TBT / Downtown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Delicious Night Before Gyoza Bar’s Opening

There's typically only ever one day like this in the lifespan of a restaurant. I was glad to catch this one and even sneak a few bites...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

They Don’t Make Art-Deco Lunch Counters in Vancouver Like They Used To…

Located between the Commodore and the Orpheum, the 1930s/40s Hollywood Cafe offered 30 cent lunches and an on-site palmist.

Vancouverites / Downtown

Talking Staff Meals, Good Books and Perfect Days Off With Chef Bobby Milheron

The executive chef of Yaletown's Homer Street Cafe & Bar answers several questions about his work and life.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Cafe Medina’s Pillowy Liège-Style Waffles (With Caramel)

Pro tip: sitting at the bar alone is how to best avoid Cafe Medina's famous queue...plus you don't have to share.

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in a City Full of Sociopaths and Allowing Hate to Masquerade as Religion

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr imagines affordable housing in Trump Tower an an end to wellness checks.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 4

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Dinner for Rich People, Tiki Time Bombs and All the Patio Heaters in the World

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds doughnut-style bannock and fewer people Instagramming food.

Comfort Food / Mt. Pleasant

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Overwhelmingly Decadent Milkshakes of Mt. Pleasant

My favourite sees chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzels, all topped with Nutella whipped cream...

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Several Front of House Positions Open at AnnaLena

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

A-OK Commissary Has Several Positions Open

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Settlement Brewing on Hunt for Part-Time Brewer / Cellar-Person

Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto on Hunt for General Manager