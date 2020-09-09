Fanny Bay Oyster Bar on Hunt for Executive Chef

The GOODS from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is a fully ‘tide to table’ concept, pulling inspiration from the coastal region of the Pacific Northwest for upscale food in a casual environment. Our guests come for the oysters, but stay to indulge on all things west coast seafood. We are looking for a motivated and passionate Executive Chef that is hands on in the kitchen, creates local / seasonal /sustainable menu, provides mentorship and training for our small back of house team, and provides a positive team atmosphere for the restaurant and market as a whole. We are a close-knit team that relies on cross department coordination to give our guests the best experience whether they are dining in or taking our shellfish home from the market. As our Executive Chef you will be the heart of the restaurant and our employees will look to you for guidance and education.

We are looking for an Executive Chef is responsible for creating and developing food menus, and managing all aspects of food service and kitchen department.

Our Executive Chef is required to be a hands-on leader in the kitchen and to inspire, lead, train, develop and mentor their back of house team. You must enjoy cooking as you will most likely be on the line during peak hours and have the flexibility to work evenings, weekends, holidays, and special events.

We are looking for someone personable, energetic and passionate with great teamwork and leadership skills. As well as someone who feels comfortable and confident being photographed or filmed for our media platforms to help engage our global following through our recipe blog and social media.

Resumes and inquiries can be sent directly to oysterbar [at] fannybayoysters.com.

About Fanny Bay Oysters | Fanny Bay Oysters is the largest Canadian shellfish farming company, family-owned and operated. We grow oysters, clams, mussels, specializing in premium quality live half-shell oysters. In addition to our wholesale distribution, we own a bustling oyster bar and attached shellfish market in Vancouver to exemplify our “Tide to Table” philosophy and set the gold standard for oyster shucking presentation. Fanny Bay Oysters is a family company, committed to a positive work environment as well as long-tenured and happy employees. We believe that oysters are our region’s greatest culinary treasure, on par with other fine ingredients from around the world. We want to create an enthusiastic, exciting atmosphere with knowledgeable employees; to be great ambassadors of the Pacific Northwest.