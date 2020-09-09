East Van’s ‘Livia’ Seeks Experienced Line Cook

The GOODS from LIVIA

Vancouver, BC | Livia is currently looking for a full-time line cook to our kitchen team. Prior experience with regional Italian cooking is an asset but not a requirement. We are seeking individuals who are career-driven in the field with a minimum of 3 years experience and a keen interest in farm-to-table Italian cuisine. The line gets very busy, so candidates must be clean, organized, and calm under pressure.

About LIVIA | Livia is a restaurant-bakery that works almost exclusively with local farms, we make nearly everything in house, and are looking for a hard-working person who takes pride in all the little things.