A-OK Commissary Has Several Positions Open

The GOODS from A-OK Commissary

Vancouver, BC | A-OK Commissary is a one-of-a-kind boutique food hall that focuses on everyday luxury dining, including an ever-evolving menu committed to featuring some of BC’s finest farmers and food purveyors. A concept many years in the making and opening in the Aritzia Support Office this Fall 2020, A-OK Commissary will become the heart of Aritzia’s iconic and innovative workplace – a place that inspires connection at all levels. We are excited to build our high-performing team and are looking for people who share our passion for unique experiences, outstanding service, and exceptional detail. A-OK Commissary will be open during the day from Monday to Friday.

A-OK is looking to hire for our growing team. Roles include: Sous Chef, Chef de Partie (multiple), Barista, Baker, Busser and Dishwasher. Please find more detail and apply online for these exciting new opportunities on our Careers page here.