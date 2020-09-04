Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Adds New Seasonal Dishes for Dine-In and Take-Out

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | As we move from summer into autumn, Chef Masa has added a number of new, seasonally inspired dishes to our menu that incorporate the best fresh local and international ingredients and include:

GRILLED BC EGGPLANT
saikyo miso, shiitake and sesame

CALAMARI ROLL
rice cracker-crusted fried squid, mixed greens, pineapple,
burdock and carrot kinpira, assorted nuts, sesame sauce

SANSHO PEPPER DUCK
sous vide duck breast, soy dashi mushrooms (maitake, oyster, chanterelle),
fried kabocha squash, grated daikon sauce with sansho pepper

AKASHI ROLL
cooked prawn, avocado, negi, tobiko, snow crab, cooked octopus,
tempura-batter deep fried and served with dashi and green onion

KOKUTO YOKAN
sweetened agar gelatin studded with chrysanthemum petals
atop Okinawa black sugar and adzuki bean paste jelly
and served with seasonal ice cream

There’s still time to soak up the late-summer sun with us on our new licensed, outdoor patio! Our little oasis in the heart of Kitsilano offers an intimate-yet-distanced al-fresco dining experience that is available (weather permitting) for same-day bookings for one to four guests from Tuesdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m. Call us at 604-731-9378 to reserve your spot today!

New Hours for September | We’re now back to offering dine-in, patio, take-out and contactless pickup service from Tuesdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m.

** We’ll be closed on Monday, September 7 and Tuesday, September 8 to celebrate the Labour Day long weekend and from Thursday, September 24 through Thursday, October 1 for a staff vacation. We look forward to seeing you again on Friday, October 2!

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively. Its wine list also earned the restaurant a third-consecutive gold designation at the 2020 Vancouver International Wine Festival’s Wine Program Excellence Awards, where it was also singled out for Best Food and Wine Pairing by the judges.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
