Skilled Drone Pilot Shares Soaring Perspective of Normandy’s Stunning Mont Saint-Michel

(via) One of the world’s most outwardly breathtaking places to visit might be the beautiful tidal island of Mont Saint-Michel in France. It has been a fortress/religious complex for over 1,000 years, so there are many layers of history to it that are impossible to unpack on a day trip, walking the long and twisting route up and down through the dense network of medieval structures, constantly craning one’s neck up to orient oneself by the abbey’s soaring tower, and generally doing one’s very best to avoid associating oneself with the crush of 21st century tourism. It’s in such situations that one envies the birds to get above it all. In the short film above, drone pilot Benoit Finck gives us a glimpse of what that might be like…