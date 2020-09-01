Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Kissa Tanto on Hunt for General Manager

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM KISSA TANTO

Vancouver, BC | The ideal candidate must have at least 3-4 years of managerial experience in high volume, fine dining restaurants and their Level 3 WSET. Experience with Tock and Auphan systems is an asset but are not necessary. The House of Plenty is looking for a charming individual who has a genuine love for the restaurant business and everything it entails. The successful candidate should have a strong work ethic, enjoy the challenge of managing a team of unique personalities, and be adept at building relationships with guests. On top of efficiently running daily operations, we value a sense of family in our ownership group so we are looking for someone who will cultivate this ethos and nurture the staff, both BOH and FOH. An openness to learn and grow within our team is also integral. To apply, please email resumés to tannis [at] kissatanto.com.

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
Kissa Tanto on Hunt for General Manager
