Salt Spring Wild Cider Seeks Creative Chef

Salt Spring Island, BC | Check out this amazing opportunity in the culinary arts on Salt Spring Island! Salt Spring Wild Cider is looking for a creative and highly organized collaborative chef for its small restaurant. SSW is developing a reputation for amazing food, using local ingredients in innovative and refreshing ways, and we’re looking for someone to carry on that tradition. The successful candidate will work alongside our kitchen manager and have the following abilities and interests:

– Interest in utilizing local, seasonally available and sustainable ingredients
– Interest in creative solutions with an eye for detail and presentation
– Interest in making high-quality, extremely tasty food with consistency and class
– Interest and ability in making GF, organic, plant-based, and sustainable meat and seafood items
– Ability to cost food, manage inventories, and order accordingly.
– Ability to manage food waste and labour costs
– Ability to handle a high-pressure, busy environment
– Ability to work with a great team with kindness and respect.
– Proven leader and coach, invested in team development
– Ability to work with minimal supervision with consistency
– Strong attention to details and cleanliness
– Interest in working with, and adapting to, a growing business
– Strong line-cooking, prep and organizational skills
– Interest and/or skills in using sous vide, and a Big Green Egg grill
– Ability to do long days/nights when needed
– Proficiency with inventory & scheduling
– Menu planning alongside the kitchen manager and rotating items dependant on local availability
– Ability to work and live in a small island community
– Up for a fun challenge!
– Interest in cooking and preparing for special events
– Interest in cider and cider-appropriate cuisine!!
– Food safe level 1 & 2 preferred

This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to build something with us that will be talked about in culinary circles throughout the region. We compensate very well, depending on experience, and there is ample opportunity for growth, as we continue to grow. Please attach a cover letter with an expression of interest to your application to gerda [at] saltspringwildcider.com. (If you do not attach a cover letter, your application will not be considered:) Must be willing to relocated to Salt Spring. Temporary (rustic) accommodation may be provided until more permanent housing is established.

The Best BC Ciders to Enjoy This Summer

