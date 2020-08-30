Community News / North Vancouver

North Vancouver’s ‘Douce Diner’ Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Glorious Organics

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today we hear from Dawn Doucette, chef and co-owner of North Van’s cozy Douce Diner, and Kayla MacInnis, who runs the restaurant’s vibrant social media channels, about why one of their BC suppliers deserves all the glory that their name implies…

Which one of your suppliers do you want to give a shout out to? Glorious Organics.

What do they supply you with? Whatever we can get our hands on, honestly. Dawn is like a kid in a candy store; even if we’re not featuring it, we’ll find a way to include it in our menu or specials. Like the Heirloom Tomatoes — we couldn’t be more stoked on those!

What makes the produce from Glorious Organics so special? We love the greens mix because of the diversity. They include a blend of cultivated and wild greens with herbs and edible flowers that changes with the seasons. It’s always a pleasant surprise when we taste things like lemon verbena or dill.

How is this ingredient featured on your menu? Our Glorious Organic Salad Bowl, $16 (add panko chicken or albacore tuna confit for $5).

Douce Diner
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1490 Pemberton Ave. | 604-980-2510 | WEBSITE
