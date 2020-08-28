The Tip Out, Vol. 3

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

First things first, are you looking for work? Bookmark Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section and check it often.

Jamie and Mickey over at Track and Food Podcast chatted with Dr. Bonnie Henry this week. Have a listen.

Vancouver’s Trump International Hotel has gone kaput, permanently closing. Mott 32, its restaurant tenant, is also closed but promises to reopen.

Ready for a cocktail? Odd Society Spirits now has a lovely patio that allows them to safely host cocktail-sipping enthusiasts. Pro tip: Try the Honeymaren (dill infused East Van Vodka, Lillet Blanc, lemon and honey).

Hot tip: stuffed zucchini blossoms are on the specials board at Ask For Luigi. Pounce on that last of summer action!

Dinner service is back at Livia! Yes, there will be dividers, face masks and zero contact service, but there will also be honest food, good wine and very nice people. Grab a seat Friday through Sunday from 6pm to 10pm.

Speaking of honest food, good wine and very nice people, Farmer’s Apprentice has extended their weekend dinner service hours. We can now eat a farm-to-table meal at this gem on Fridays and Saturdays between 5pm and 10pm.

Thinking about taking a wander along Kits Beach this weekend? Maybe you should also think about working a cold brew or coffee popsicle by Kits Beach Coffee into that wander.

Beaucoup Bakery and Mister Ice Cream have banded together to create a one-day-only Croissant S’mores Ice Cream Sammie this Sunday. Extra bonus: Beaucoup Bakery is right across the street from railway community garden path, which is to say a perfect stroll awaits as you devour your treat.

As Mak N Ming gets ready to reopen for sit down service in September, this weekend will be the last chance to dig into one of their delicious Sunday Snacks picnic boxes.

The new sports-loving restaurant from Gooseneck Hospitality is set to open to the public this weekend, just in time for Game 3 of the Canucks vs Golden Knights second-round series!

Chinatown’s Chickadee Room has a new line-up of cocktail features and late-night happy hour to temp you. We love this concept!

Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge debuts a new hidden patio space that you should know about (see photo here). For more ideas on where to grab a socially distanced table outdoors, check out this handy map.

Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods makes quick and healthy even easier for the North Shore by opening its 10th location.

Award-winning restaurant group Kitchen Table has added another member to its growing family (Ask For Luigi, Di Beppe, Farina a Legna, Pastificio di Luigi, Pizzeria Farina, Pourhouse) when it officially reopened the doors of giovane café in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel today (Friday, August 28).

Want to bump your beach or park picnic situation up a notch? How about a couple of stunningly beautiful desserts in a jar from Beta5? This week’s offers are Ube & Leche Flan and Melon Panacotta!

Not feeling fancy? How about a low-key can of beer and some take-out nachos?

Not only does Strange Fellows have a deep selection of top notch beer but they’ve also got a sweet outdoor seating area. This Sunday they’ll also be hosting a pop-up shop featuring Alma Home & Vintage (12-4pm) together with some delicious Japanese fare from the Takenaka food truck (4-8pm).

Speaking of good beers, North Point Brewing just came out with a new one: Banana Pancakes Hefeweizen — might be the perfect way to kick off your weekend…

POLL: How do you feel about restaurants announcing their own Covid-19 exposures via social media? Vote here.

