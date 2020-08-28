Strange Fellows Releases New Foudre-Aged ‘Habitude’ Wild Ale Today

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | A long time ago it was common belief that Dryads inhabited Oak trees. Generally benevolent, these spirits were often summoned for protection with a knock upon the tree. If tempting fate, one also knocked on wood to scare off any spiteful spirits who might bring an unlucky outcome. Foudre-aged for over a year plus 6 months in French red wine barrels, this richly flavourful and balanced tart beer is infused with plenty of oaken spirit should you need a little luck on your side.

TYPE: Foudre-aged Wild Ale

AROMA: Cherry / Marzipan / Oak

CHARACTER: Fruity / Sour / Rich & complex

COLOUR: Copper

FOOD PAIRING: Creamy, strong cheeses / Shellfish in cream sauce / Moules et frites

RELEASE DATE: Friday August 28th

BREWER’S NOTES | The second release in our series of 3 sour beers from our oak Foudre, Habitude is a richly flavourful and balanced tart beer aged over a year in our 6000L oak foudre and subsequently 6 months in French oak red wine barrels. Despite the absence of any berry or fruit addition it has a subtle cherry like flavour and rich fruitiness. Softly sweet up front it evaporates on the pallet with a delicate alcoholic heat that yields to a tart finish.