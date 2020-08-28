Smoke Breaks

How the Seasoning Duo of Salt and Pepper Became Such a Ubiquitous Pairing

Portrait

(via) For the Edible Histories series (a BBC Ideas production), food historian Annie Gray walks us through the fascinating story of salt’s long and impactful association with pepper.

