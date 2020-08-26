Advanced Tickets for The Cinematheque’s September Program Now on Sale

The GOODS from The Cinematheque

Vancouver, BC | Advanced tickets for The Cinematheque’s September program are now on sale! Audiences can look forward to a touring retrospective of Czechoslovak New Wave legend, V?ra Chytilová, including her dazzling chef d’oeuvre, Daisies (Sedmikrásky), now regularly cited as one of the ten greatest films directed by women. The Dardenne brother’s latest film, Young Ahmed (Le jeune Ahmed), will screen at the center of a retrospective celebrating the Belgian siblings’ work. Plus, new restorations of Claire Denis’s stunning Beau Travail and Fruit Chan’s smouldering Made in Hong Kong (Heung Gong jai jo) will screen alongside Iranian writer-director Saeed Roustayi’s latest film, the thrilling Just 6.5 (Metri shesh va nim).

Find the complete listings with details, trailers and showtimes here.