We Want These Bushcraft Books So We Can Learn Lots of Cool Stuff While Camping

It’s rejuvenating to treat camping as a means to tune out the stresses of a busy life, but it’s also fun to use one’s time in the wilderness learning and testing out new skills. If you’re interested in learning how to properly gear up, build shelters, craft kitchen implements, make fire without matches, forage for edibles and much more, check out Dave Canterbury’s Bushcraft Boxed Set, a collection of guides published by Adams Media: Bushcraft 101 (a wilderness survival primer); Advanced Bushcraft (taking it to the next level of self-reliance in the wild); The Bushcraft Field Guide to Trapping, Gathering & Cooking in the Wild (the title says is all); and Bushcraft First Aid (because there’s no 9-1-1 in the bush). The books can be bought individually but Canterbury’s very practical, matter-of-fact style of instruction makes a case for this all-in-one package.

