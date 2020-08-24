Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s Old Bird Launches New ‘Double Happiness’ Lunch Special for Two

Portrait

The GOODS from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Beginning this weekend, Old Bird invites Vancouverites to enjoy the last bits of summer with the launch of Double Happiness – a lunch for two special between 11am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Guests can choose two snacks, one plate of potstickers and one share plate for $35 (value up to $56), and a variety of $6 beers. Find the menu at OldBird.ca.

With the addition of its new curb-side patio, Old Bird has re-configured its space to accommodate all current social distancing requirements and will adhere to all safety precautions. Guests are encouraged to book ahead via OldBird.ca, but walk-ins are always welcomed!

New Hours
Wednesday to Friday: 5 PM – 10 PM
Saturday – Sunday: 11 AM – 10 PM
Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
