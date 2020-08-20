Community News / Railtown Japantown

The Mackenzie Room Reveals Enticing September Long Weekend Meal Kit

The Mackenzie Room | Image via Katie Cross Photography

Vancouver, BC | We’re baaaack, and we’ve got something great to share. September is right around the corner and we’ve got a great Take Home kit to make your long weekend special. The Long Weekend kits is made to feed four people and features:

– milk buns
– brisket
– sausages
– slaw
– corn porn
– pulled pork

$135 / feeds four

Pick-up is Saturday, Sept. 5th from 1pm to 4pm at the back of our sister restaurant, Say Mercy (4298 Fraser). Visit collectivegoods.ca and let Chef Sean take care of you this long weekend.

THIS IS THE MACKENZIE ROOM

The Mackenzie Room
Neighbourhood: Downtown East Side
415 Powell St. | 604-253-0705 | WEBSITE
Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

Railtown Japantown

