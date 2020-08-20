Scout List Vol. 570

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from August 20 to August 29, 2020. Please note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up for your subscription in the sidebar.

SILVER LININGS | Danielle Krysa is showing at The Ian Tan Gallery right now. Appreciating The Little Things is a small gathering of works that focus on the importance of quiet moments and small tasks in a time of chaos and fear, reminding us to slow down and find perspective. From the artist: “Walks around the block, perfectly pink sunsets, freshly baked pie, and actually being home to water the plants. Before March 2020, most of us took these simple pleasures for granted — and then, whether we liked it or not, we were forced to embrace them…While this new ‘normal’ has caused a rollercoaster of emotions for the entire world, there are silver linings.” Expect to see small mixed media panels and sculptures that incorporate colour, texture and shape to deliver much needed shots of optimism and appreciation. Stop into the gallery to see her work in person (Tue-Sat 12-5pm) or view it online here. The show runs until August 31.

LOCAL | The folks behind the Got Craft? markets (long-time champions of small local makers) have curated a tasty line-up of quality food and beverage-related products for the Foodie Edition of their Virtual Market series. Head online to browse offerings from 25 makers. These include baked goods, sweets, dumplings, pantry provisions and a variety of beverages from talents like Dicky’s Dumps, Kasama Chocolate, North Van’s own Tality Kombucha, East Van Jam, and Blume Supply Inc.. Anticipate flat rate shipping within Canada, as well as delivery and free curbside pick up here in Vancouver. The Got Craft virtual market will run Thursday, August 20th to Sunday, August 23rd. Check it out here.

OPENING | Bar Gobo is open! The new snack/wine bar is comes to us from the team behind Mt. Pleasant’s Burdock & Co. is ready and waiting for you on the southern edge of Chinatown. Expect interesting and thoughtfully chosen wines, good bread, chimichurri beef, devilled eggs, bratwurst buns, olives, burrata cheese, proper chocolate mousse and other tasty things. This is a tiny joint with only 10 seats so aim to get there early if you want to sit your bum on one of them. Congrats, Bar Gobo!

TRANQUILITY | Need a breather? Of course you do. How about a stroll around the Dr. Sun Yet Sen Classical Chinese Gardens? The gardens are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm (reserve an entry time here). Not only is this a good place to slow down and appreciate nature, but it also has a fitting exhibition for these chaotic times. Luminous Garden is a collection of photographs by Glen Lewis and Lam Wong. It “investigates the concept of the garden as a sanctuary for spiritual growth: a place to connect to nature and arouse enlightenment through contemplation and meditation.” Who couldn’t use a little but of that right now? Unable to make it to the gardens in person but like the idea of getting in on some tranquility? The show is also viewable online. I know, I know, a screen version of any art show can fall a little flat compared to the real thing, but do take some time to scroll through this one, as organizers have put in extra effort with lots of negative space, not to mention a good soundtrack.

FILM | Christopher Nolan‘s mind-bender of a film, Inception, plays the Rio on Friday night. From The Rio: “a psychological sci-fi action thriller set “within the architecture of the mind.” DiCaprio stars as Dom Cobb, a thief who possesses the power to enter into the dreams of others – he doesn’t steal things, he steals ideas. By projecting himself deep into the subconscious of his targets, he can glean information that even the best computer hackers can’t get to.” Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Caine, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Ken Watanabe, and Tom Berenger. Keep in mind that The Rio’s screenings are operating at a sharply reduced capacity (read: advance ticket are strongly recommended in order to avoid disappointment.) Get your tickets here.

FOOD | Tourism Vancouver launches Dine Outside this week. It’s a month-long festival of picnics and patios designed to help you make the most out of this last stretch of the weirdest summer of our lives.

MURALS | The Vancouver Mural Festival is on! Cruise streets and alleys to take in artists making their mark on walls around the city. This year there are 60 new murals taking shape in nine neighbourhoods over the next three weeks. Take a free, guided tour with event organizers or go it on your own with the new VMF mobile app. There will even be a festival pop-up patio at Granville Island Brewing where you can enjoy music, beer and art. Find out more.

FARMERS | Corn is still available, peaches too, and all manner of veggies are waiting to go home with you too. Social distancing line-ups are a thing, but they really do move quickly (Vancouver Farmers Markets have even launched a way that you can skip the line with a pre-order for quick pick-up). Let this weeks rain be a reminder: Summer won’t last forever. Don’t end up staring sad-faced out your December window wishing you had spent more time eating fresh local food in the sunshine. Feed your body healthy food! There is no better way to source the good stuff than direct from farmers! Find out more.

HEADS-UP | It’s therapeutic to accomplish something domestic in these stalled days. Sadly, many home-improvement projects require tools that were not stock in our pre-covid homes. If you are finding you don’t have an adequate arsenal of tools to see a project through, you’ll want to know about The Vancouver Tool Library. Not only is the VVTL tool lending cooperative that can outfit you with the tools you need for short term use, but they are also having a Garage Sale next Saturday, August 29 from 10am-2pm (we’re telling you now so that you can mark it on your calendar). Return some bottles, check under the couch, dig into the pockets of your winter coat, this will be a great opportunity to score quality stuff for cheap. Find out more.

CLASSICAL CONCERT | Concerts on the Farm is a new classical music festival that will take over the grounds of Southlands’ Inner City Farm next week (August 28 & 29, 2020). As event organizers explain: This series of live performances will “Feature live classical music that reflects individual responses of artists to the current uncertain times, from Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata to his last String Quartet, Bach to Ligeti. Artists include pianists Robert Silverman, Mark Anderson, Annie Yim, cellist Jonathan Lo, violinist Timothy Steeves (VSO) and the Emily Carr String Quartet.” As only 40 tickets are available for each concert, this is an event you need to book now. Health and safety protocols will be a priority and rigorously maintained. Concert attendees are invited to arrive 30 minutes early to enjoy a tour of the amazing farm. More info and tickets here