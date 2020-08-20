Community News / West End

Beetbox Releases New Plant-Based Beach Bag Combo

Portrait

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Plant-based comfort-cuisine favourite Beetbox is keeping summer in full swing by introducing a new Beach Bag Combo, now available at the West End hotspot.

Featuring a ready made, al-fresco feast for two, each combo offers picnickers, backpackers and beach-blanketers alike a choice of two sandwiches (the Burger with Cheeze or Classic Chick-Un Sandwich), two hot sides (excluding Chili Cheese Fries) and two bottled or canned beverages (including alcoholic and zero-proof selections) all packed and ready to go in a custom Beetbox tote to keep for $51 plus tax.

Offered in conjunction with Dine Out Vancouver Festival’s first summertime food and drink celebration: Dine OutSide, the Beach Bag Combo can be ordered online at bit.ly/3hh2xCs for pickup or in person at the restaurant (1074 Davie Street) seven days a week, with tote bags also available for purchase separately for $15 per bag while quantities last.

Guests can also tote away Beetbox’s signature ‘secret ingredients’ by adding items from the restaurant’s ‘Beetbox Basics’ line, which includes vegan condiments, toppings and dressings like Miso ‘Mayo’, Spicy Pickles, Burger Sauce, Root Vegetable ‘Queso’, ‘Bac-un’ Slices and more in handy take-home formats.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | Opened in the fall of 2019 in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is an exciting culinary concept offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a lunch, dinner and late-night menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar featuring local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof libations and vegan milkshakes.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
Beetbox Releases New Plant-Based Beach Bag Combo
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Electric, Souped-Up Corn on the Cob at Beetbox

There are 0 comments

West End

Comfort Food / West End

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Electric, Souped-Up Corn on the Cob at Beetbox

The effect of this treatment is bright and mildly spicy with a gentle acid tang, all up in a creamy texture reminiscent of melting butter.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / West End

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If…Helicopters Kept Crowds Off Beaches During Pandemics

Police in Italy and Brazil are employing helicopters to clear beaches that have been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Diner / West End

Robson’s Timber Restaurant to Close on March 22nd After Five-Year Run

Over the the next ten days, the team at Timber hopes to welcome regulars in to have their favourite dishes one last time.

Comfort Food / West End

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Soupy Dumplings at Robson’s Dinesty

I regularly go through steamer baskets full of these at this always bustling Chinese eatery in the heart of the West End's Ramenland.

9 Places
The Dishes / West End

Tableau’s Oli Bureau Does ‘The Dishes’

The Champagne-loving General Manager at Tableau Bar Bistro takes us on a whirlwind tour of his favourite places to eat and drink.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Leaders Without Spines and the Granville Strip Still Finding Ways to Be Horrible

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds chainsaw vigilantism and games of dystopian bingo.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Bar Gobo Softly Opens Tonight

It looks like Bar Gobo is a 'go' to softly open tonight (Wednesday, August 19) in the old Tuck Shoppe address at 237 Union Street.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 2

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Community News

Ste. Marie and Pacific Launch New Design/Build Model to Help Hospitality Industry Rebound

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

The Mackenzie Room Reveals Enticing September Long Weekend Meal Kit

Community News / Fraserhood

Ubuntu Canteen Reopens For Table Service, Launches Tasting Menu Option

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Pairs With Rigour & Whimsy to Create Single Vineyard ‘Goldie’ Viognier

Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Introduce New Negroni, Aperitivo Hour Menus