Beetbox Releases New Plant-Based Beach Bag Combo

Vancouver, BC | Plant-based comfort-cuisine favourite Beetbox is keeping summer in full swing by introducing a new Beach Bag Combo, now available at the West End hotspot.

Featuring a ready made, al-fresco feast for two, each combo offers picnickers, backpackers and beach-blanketers alike a choice of two sandwiches (the Burger with Cheeze or Classic Chick-Un Sandwich), two hot sides (excluding Chili Cheese Fries) and two bottled or canned beverages (including alcoholic and zero-proof selections) all packed and ready to go in a custom Beetbox tote to keep for $51 plus tax.

Offered in conjunction with Dine Out Vancouver Festival’s first summertime food and drink celebration: Dine OutSide, the Beach Bag Combo can be ordered online at bit.ly/3hh2xCs for pickup or in person at the restaurant (1074 Davie Street) seven days a week, with tote bags also available for purchase separately for $15 per bag while quantities last.

Guests can also tote away Beetbox’s signature ‘secret ingredients’ by adding items from the restaurant’s ‘Beetbox Basics’ line, which includes vegan condiments, toppings and dressings like Miso ‘Mayo’, Spicy Pickles, Burger Sauce, Root Vegetable ‘Queso’, ‘Bac-un’ Slices and more in handy take-home formats.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | Opened in the fall of 2019 in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is an exciting culinary concept offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a lunch, dinner and late-night menu of mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar featuring local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, zero-proof libations and vegan milkshakes.