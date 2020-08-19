The Tip Out, Vol. 2

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Bar Gobo is ready to serve you! The new snack/wine bar is coming to us from the team behind Mt. Pleasant’s Burdock & Co. with award-winning sommelier Peter Van de Reep running the long bar. It softly opens tonight on the southern edge of Chinatown.

Local chefs Robert Belcham Hamid Salimian, and Angus An are ready to serve up their personal takes on tacos when their new taqueria, Popina Cantina, opens today inside Granville Island’s Net Loft.

DL Chicken Shack pops up at Steel & Oak with all the Nashville Hot fried chicken this weekend (and there was much rejoicing).

Bandidas Taqueria’s weekend brunch service is set to return starting this Saturday and our stomachs couldn’t be happier.

Pining for chef Angus An’s delicious Asian-style, salt-cured, roast chicken? You’re in luck as Freebird has found a new home out of Maenam’s kitchen on West 4th.

Sweet deal: The super cozy Bacchus Lounge at the Wedgewood Hotel is serving up $7 cocktails during Happy Hour.

Looking for sips and treats to take to the park or beach? Check out Como Taperia’s Mercado and stock up on some tasty conservas (mmm, those piquillo peppers from Navarra!) and wash ’em down with Windfall cider!

Beaucoup Bakery also has a new Sweet and Savoury Picnic Box that we’ve been dreaming about, chiefly because of the local blueberry pancake croissant that’s made with maple bourbon syrup, almond frangipane, blueberry compote and mini pancakes.

On the subject of picnicking like a pro, consider hitting up La Grotta Del Formaggio on The Drive for some reliably excellent take-out. Honestly, these are some of the best sandos in the city; by adding a chill environment to their consumption (eg. green grass or beach sand between your toes) you will elevate an already kickass experience. (We know because we’ve done this many, many times.)

AnnaLena has just released their new tasting menu for the week and it reads deliciously — the mussels course especially (hopefully paired with a glass of ‘Goldie’ from Rigour & Whimsy).

Have you had a Bento Box from Mak n Ming yet? This Friday/Saturday might be the best time to give it a shot as you can expect roasted sablefish, zucchini, broccoli, corn, egg and rice/quinoa. So neat. So orderly. So good.

Wanna know what we consider to be the edible equivalent of a much needed big hug from an old friend? Cafe Medina’s pillowy Liège-Style waffles, the latest addition to Scout’s map of Vancouver’s best comfort foods.

Looking to feast on an impactful summer salad? Hit Main Street’s gorgeous Anh and Chi and try the one made with fresh water spinach, saute?ed garlic beef sirloin, pickled red onions, fried shallots, roasted peanuts, Vietnamese herbs and sweet vinaigrette dressing. Electrifying flavour!

Are you more of a pancake person? The Acorn is currently offering pancake brunch kit that includes pancake mix, wildflower syrup, hash browns and strawberry rhubarb spruce jam.

Vancouver’s biggest flavour bang for the buck continues to be Gotham Steakhouse’s short rib and fontina brioche slider for $4.50 during their social hour (3-6pm). Extraordinarily good.

Peak zucchini season is upon us. If you have an over-abundance of these tasty little summer squash, try this Spelt Zucchini Loaf recipe from our friends at Flourist.

Tourism Vancouver launches Dine Outside this week. It’s a month-long festival of picnics and patios designed to help you make the most of this last stretch of summer.

Like the sound of socially distanced dinner on a float plane dock featuring food from Wildebeest? Us too! Tickets just went on sale.

The Chefs Table Society’s Wild Salmon Celebration runs August 21-24. For more information and the full list of participants, click here.

Speaking of salmon, VV Tapas lounge just introduced a new menu item that we can’t get out of our hungry heads: Yogurt-marinated wild sockeye with Okanagan peaches, cherry tomatoes, and string beans.

The Fraserhood’s beloved Ubuntu Canteen has resumed table service with lunch on weekdays and brunch on weekends, as well as a variety of evening options, including a tasting menu dinner Thursday to Saturday.

Calabash Bistro just announced that they’ve launched frozen bake-at-home Jamaican patties (beef or lentil). Add a handful of Solefood Farm salad greens and a side of corn and you’re ready-to-roll.

Have you cancelled a wedding, missed a graduation, skipped an anniversary, or had to celebrate your birthday alone this year? We’ve all logged at least one reason for missing out on cake since the pandemic hit. Big celebrations are still a no-go, but isn’t it about time for some make-up cake? This Raspberry Lemon Meringue from Hazl looks like a pretty good compensation cake to us!

Aiming for some campfire time this weekend? Take along an East Van Roasters S’mores Kit

Feeling the heat? How about a cucumber gazpacho with cured and smoked albacore tuna, lemon basil, mint and dill paired with a nice cold glass of fumé blanc. Pidgin has you covered.

Walnut loaf is once again available at Terra Breads. If you’re a fan, you know this is a big deal.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is offering high tea in your very own one-seat restaurant. Reservations are going fast, so snag your own.

Peaches, tomatoes and corn are all happening right now. Hit a Farmer’s Market to load up.

Don’t worry, the coming rain will clear up and when it does, we suggest you use this map to zero in on one of Vancouver’s temporary patios for an al fresco meal.

Just want a beer? Scan the latest Beer Brief for inspiration on where to go and what to drink.

Covid Update: Tacofino Gastown has voluntarily closed after one of their staff tested positive for Covid. We wish the individual a speedy recovery and hope the restaurant reopens soon. Meanwhile, over in Kitsilano, Turf is back after it voluntarily closed last week when one of their staff also tested positive.

For wider-angle view of the food and beverage scene, read Talia Kleinplatz’s current Intelligence Brief.