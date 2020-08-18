Ste. Marie and Pacific Launch New Design/Build Model to Help Hospitality Industry Rebound

Vancouver, BC | Two leading Vancouver-based firms, Ste. Marie and Pacific Solutions Contracting, have teamed up to launch a new design/build model, geared towards revitalizing the local hospitality, boutique retail, and service economy. Framewrk aims to simplify the concept to creation process with an accessible, budget-conscious full-service design and build package.

“COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for everyone, including the business owners and creative entrepreneurs who dedicate their livelihoods to building unique spaces that make up the fabric of our social communities,” explains Brandon Nobbs, Owner and CEO of Pacific Solutions Contracting. “We know it’s not over, and that the road ahead is not going to be easy, but by re-thinking the collaboration between our two companies we have found a way to simplify timelines and reduce costs for business owners looking to launch their business dreams in a post-COVID economy”.

The collaborative model between the two firms allows clients to have access to Ste. Marie’s unparalleled design expertise and creative vision without the price tag that accompanies a full design package. By leaning on the full-service, value-engineering experts at Pacific to bring the design concept to life, clients can expect to see reduced timelines when it comes to the pre-construction process and a savings of approximately 30 percent to 40 percent on standard designer’s fees.

Craig Stanghetta, Owner and Founder of Ste. Marie adds, “The collaborative model of Framewrk leverages the expertise of both of our firms in a way that delivers the most value to our clients. It is perfect for entrepreneurs, business groups, and companies who are passionate about introducing new experiences to our communities and helping our city get back on its feet. The Framewrk model will deliver a design and construction process that is customized to your vision, tailored to your budget, and that will exceed your expectations.”

There has been industry interest in Framewrk already, and the team is currently working with La Grotta Del Formaggio on an exciting new project.

For more information, please visit framewrkdesign.build.