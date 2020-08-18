Community News

Ste. Marie and Pacific Launch New Design/Build Model to Help Hospitality Industry Rebound

Portrait

The GOODS from Ste. Marie Art + Design and Pacific Solutions Contracting

Vancouver, BC | Two leading Vancouver-based firms, Ste. Marie and Pacific Solutions Contracting, have teamed up to launch a new design/build model, geared towards revitalizing the local hospitality, boutique retail, and service economy. Framewrk aims to simplify the concept to creation process with an accessible, budget-conscious full-service design and build package.

“COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for everyone, including the business owners and creative entrepreneurs who dedicate their livelihoods to building unique spaces that make up the fabric of our social communities,” explains Brandon Nobbs, Owner and CEO of Pacific Solutions Contracting. “We know it’s not over, and that the road ahead is not going to be easy, but by re-thinking the collaboration between our two companies we have found a way to simplify timelines and reduce costs for business owners looking to launch their business dreams in a post-COVID economy”.

The collaborative model between the two firms allows clients to have access to Ste. Marie’s unparalleled design expertise and creative vision without the price tag that accompanies a full design package. By leaning on the full-service, value-engineering experts at Pacific to bring the design concept to life, clients can expect to see reduced timelines when it comes to the pre-construction process and a savings of approximately 30 percent to 40 percent on standard designer’s fees.

Craig Stanghetta, Owner and Founder of Ste. Marie adds, “The collaborative model of Framewrk leverages the expertise of both of our firms in a way that delivers the most value to our clients. It is perfect for entrepreneurs, business groups, and companies who are passionate about introducing new experiences to our communities and helping our city get back on its feet. The Framewrk model will deliver a design and construction process that is customized to your vision, tailored to your budget, and that will exceed your expectations.”

There has been industry interest in Framewrk already, and the team is currently working with La Grotta Del Formaggio on an exciting new project.

For more information, please visit framewrkdesign.build.

Ste. Marie Art + Design
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
309 E - 877 East Hastings St. | 778-990-8799 | WEBSITE
Ste. Marie and Pacific Launch New Design/Build Model to Help Hospitality Industry Rebound
Ste. Marie Art + Design Client ‘Loro’ Wins at 15th Annual Hospitality Awards
Pacific Solutions Contracting
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1376 William St. | 604-620-3993 | WEBSITE
Ste. Marie and Pacific Launch New Design/Build Model to Help Hospitality Industry Rebound

There are 0 comments

Popular

Drinker / Strathcona

Sneak Peek Inside Strathcona’s New Superflux Beer Company (Launching This Weekend)

The highly anticipated new brewery is set to open its retail frontage and tease its hotdog menu with takeout orders.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

The Tip Out / Vancouver

The Tip Out, Vol. 1

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

89 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Intelligence Briefs

On Food Media Finding New Futures and Restaurants Adapting to Weirdness

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds helpful navigation tools for the uncertainty ahead.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

‘Cocktail Hour’ Returns to Hawksworth With Special Bar Bites and Feature Drinks

Community News / Gastown

Harbour Air X Wildebeest Present: Dinner On The Dock, Social Distancing Edition

Community News / New Westminster

DL Chicken Shack to Pop-up at Steel & Oak for One Weekend Only

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Sweet and Savoury Picnic Box Full of Pastry Treats