‘Third Realm’ Group Show Opens at The Polygon Gallery on September 4th

The GOODS from Polygon Gallery

North Vancouver, BC | The Polygon Gallery is pleased to present Third Realm, a group show of contemporary art from across East and Southeast Asia, marking the first major exhibition at the Gallery since its closure in March due to Covid-19. Third Realm includes contemporary works of photography, video, drawing, and installation by seminal figures of the contemporary art scene.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to a fully reopened gallery, and proud to mark the occasion with a timely exhibition featuring some of the most important artists working in Asia today,” says Reid Shier, The Polygon Gallery’s Director.

Third Realm showcases a crucial period of artistic production from 2004 to 2019, and presents a comprehensive view of the contemporary Asian art landscape. Highlights include work by Thai artist and filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, winner of the 2010 Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for Uncle Boonme Who Can Recall His Past Lives; Cao Fei, the first Chinese artist to have a solo show at Paris’s Centre Pompidou; and FX Harsono, widely regarded as Indonesia’s most prominent contemporary artist.

Other participating artists include: Birdhead, Comfortable Collective, Gary Ross Pastrana, Heman Chong, Jompet Kuswidananto, Lu Yang, Paola Pivi, Sun Xun, Surasi Kusolwong, Sutee Kunavichayanon, Xijing Men, Yang Zhenzhong, and Zhou Xiaohu.

Third Realm provides critical insights into the sociopolitical shifts at the turn of the century when the Far East’s economic prosperity began to command global attention. Often calling into question the limits and bias of the camera, the artists exploit the directness of documentary images to reveal the complexities of social change.

“Each work presented opens powerful doors into artistic and cultural worlds. The exhibition could not be more perfect for the time we are living in where humans, as social beings, are disrupted and find themselves in isolation. Third Realm is a show that wants to stimulate dialogue, research, communality and openness,” says Davide Quadrio, the exhibition’s curator and co-founder of the FarEastFarWest collection.

Third Realm

Dates: September 4 – November 8, 2020

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver. Unceded territories of the Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Nations.

Admission: By donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.

Visit www.thepolygon.ca for hours of operation and our Covid-19 safety plan.

About The Polygon Gallery | The Polygon Gallery is a vibrant art institution that inspires and provokes cultural insight through adventurous programming. The Gallery is committed to championing artists and cultivating engaged audiences. Its lens of inquiry creatively responds to shifting perceptions of the world, through the histories and evolving technologies of photography and related media. Operating as Presentation House Gallery for 40 years, the organization has produced over 300 exhibitions and numerous publications, earning a reputation as an adventurous public art institution. The Polygon’s innovative programming has featured a range of artworks from acclaimed Vancouver photographers and world-renowned artists to private collections and vernacular photography. Admission to The Polygon is always by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.