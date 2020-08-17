‘Foodie Edition’ of Got Craft’s Virtual Market Series Starts August 20th

Malls may be open, but maybe say no to big box shopping and focus on the little local guys! Our pals, the peeps behind Got Craft? markets (long-time champions of small local makers), have curated a tasty line-up of quality food and beverage-related products for the Foodie Edition of their Virtual Market series. Head online to browse offerings from 25 makers. These include baked goods, sweets, dumplings, pantry provisions and a variety of beverages from talents like Dicky’s Dumps, Kasama Chocolate (pictured above), North Van’s own Tality Kombucha, East Van Jam, and Blume Supply Inc.. Anticipate flat rate shipping within Canada, as well as delivery and free curbside pick up here in Vancouver. The Got Craft virtual market will run Thursday, August 20th to Sunday, August 23rd. Check it out here.