Community News / Squamish

Vendor Applications Now Open for Refresh’s Virtual Fall Market, September 26 & 27

Portrait

The GOODS from Refresh Market

North Vancouver, BC | It is with a heavy heart that we announce the Fall edition of Refresh Market originally scheduled for September 25 & 26 will not take place due to the ongoing Provincial order which prevents us from hosting a gathering of more than 50.

We remain committed to supporting our community of artists, makers and small shop owners, and we look forward more than ever to hosting you when we are granted the ability to do so.

In lieu of gathering, we look forward to hosting our fall market virtually on September 26 & 27. Applications are now open to artists, makers and small shops.

Our virtual Fall Market will feature a lineup of shop & studio tours and demos led by participating vendors. Artists, makers and small shop owners are invited to join us by submitting your application at this link.

We miss gathering with you and feeling the energy of Refresh Market!

Refresh Market
Neighbourhood: Squamish
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, 39645 Government Rd | WEBSITE
Vendor Applications Now Open for Refresh’s Virtual Fall Market, September 26 & 27

There are 0 comments

Squamish

Definitive Records / Squamish

Katharine Manson Shares Her Definitive Records

The founder of Manson Communications scoured her collective 3,000+ vinyl collection to pick her three favourite records...

Vancouverites / Squamish

On Picking Rose Petals and Witnessing Resilience With the Inspiring Leigh Joseph

We caught up with the creator and founder of Skwalwen Botanicals to talk about her hands-on processes and inspirations.

13 Places
Further Afield Trips / Squamish

Tripping Further Afield in Squamish With Naomi Horii

The Restaurant Manager of the beloved, soon-to-reopen Fergie's Cafe leads the way for day of eating, drinking and exploring.

Lexicon / Squamish

The Geological Sword of Damocles That Looms Over the Sea-to-Sky

"When I'm camping near Squamish and I feel the distant rumble of a train, I worry for a moment that it might be The Barrier collapsing..."

Opening Soon / Squamish

Beloved Fergie’s Cafe Set to Rise Again

The stunning new iteration of the popular riverside spot is currently under construction and should be ready by May.

Definitive Records / Squamish

What the Backcountry Brewing Crew Listen to Keep the Good Times Going

The Squamish team were positively amped to share their top three tunes for blasting in the brewery before, during and after hours.

Popular

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Tea and Two Slices

On Suffering From Covid Fatigue and Accepting That Tent Cities Aren’t Going Away

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of landlords being mean and applauds the Leafs for losing.

Previous
Sneak Peek Inside Strathcona’s New Superflux Beer Company (Launching This Weekend)
Next
Mix Tape Rodeo Wants to Entertain You One Live Song Performance at a Time

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Launches Outdoor Patio

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo Brings Back Brunch and Happy Hour After Making Meals for Local Charity

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

‘Big Shucker’ Oyster Pop-Up Set for Saturday at Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador

Community News / Main Street

Pizzeria Farina to Offer $9 Pizzas in Celebration of its 9th Birthday on August 18th