Vendor Applications Now Open for Refresh’s Virtual Fall Market, September 26 & 27

The GOODS from Refresh Market

North Vancouver, BC | It is with a heavy heart that we announce the Fall edition of Refresh Market originally scheduled for September 25 & 26 will not take place due to the ongoing Provincial order which prevents us from hosting a gathering of more than 50.

We remain committed to supporting our community of artists, makers and small shop owners, and we look forward more than ever to hosting you when we are granted the ability to do so.

In lieu of gathering, we look forward to hosting our fall market virtually on September 26 & 27. Applications are now open to artists, makers and small shops.

Our virtual Fall Market will feature a lineup of shop & studio tours and demos led by participating vendors. Artists, makers and small shop owners are invited to join us by submitting your application at this link.

We miss gathering with you and feeling the energy of Refresh Market!