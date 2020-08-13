Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Followed Florence’s Black Death Tradition of Wine Windows

Portrait

Image via BoingBoing

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

Since British Columbia appears to have loosened its overly restrictive booze girdle for the first time in…well, ever…it might be a good time to petition the usually prohibitive powers for something along the lines of Florence’s medieval buchette del vino, or wine windows. Via VinePair:

Wine windows, known locally as buchette del vino, are small hatches carved into the walls of over 150 buildings in Florence and Tuscany. First introduced in the 17th century, the windows were originally used by merchants to sell surplus goods, such as wine. During the Italian plague of the 1630s, the windows offered the perfect solution for stores to continue doing business while isolating from the public. Now, for the first time in generations, a handful of wine windows across Florence are once again being used for their original purpose…

Bonus points to any a window that doles out Negronis and Aperol Spritz!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Noi si continua le tradizioni..?? Passa a provarlo #takeaway #osteriadellebrache #spritz #tbt #igers #firenze #santacroce#winewindow

A post shared by OsteriadelleBrache_Firenze (@osteriadellebrache_firenze) on

There are 0 comments

Vancouver

The Tip Out / Vancouver

The Tip Out, Vol. 1

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Popular

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Tea and Two Slices

On Suffering From Covid Fatigue and Accepting That Tent Cities Aren’t Going Away

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of landlords being mean and applauds the Leafs for losing.

Previous
The Tip Out, Vol. 1
Next
Sneak Peek Inside Strathcona’s New Superflux Beer Company (Launching This Weekend)

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

See more from Vancouver Would Be Cooler If
Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Spain

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Followed Barcelona’s Lead and Seized Empty Homes

The Catalonian city has notified landlords that they will fill their empty apartments with tenants if they don't do it themselves.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

How Prohibitive Zoning Laws Made Our Neighbourhoods Less Interesting

Small restaurants, cafes and shops deep within our residential neighbourhoods would be great. Too bad they're illegal.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If… It Had Kinetic Art Installations Shaped by the Wind

Thousands of tiles are moved by the wind, so that when it blows they flap in concert to reveal gusts and air currents in real time. 