Naramata Inn to Kick Off Lunch Service Starting Monday, August 17

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | The people asked and we are happy to now announce, it’s lunch time at the Restaurant at Naramata Inn starting Monday, August 17, available daily from 11am to 2pm. Featuring best in harvest salads, composed plates, and cheese + charcuterie boards. Chef Ned Bell is excited to take Naramatian cuisine to midday diners.

Dinner service at the restaurant, which opened on June 29, has proved to be one of the hottest reservations in the Okanagan, and opening for lunch will allow more visitors to the Naramata Bench to sample Chef Bell’s hyper-local, sustainable menu that focuses on the best of the Okanagan Valley, and British Columbian ingredients.

Read full press release here.

Reservations for lunch at the Restaurant at Naramata Inn are available now.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.