Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn to Kick Off Lunch Service Starting Monday, August 17

Portrait

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | The people asked and we are happy to now announce, it’s lunch time at the Restaurant at Naramata Inn starting Monday, August 17, available daily from 11am to 2pm. Featuring best in harvest salads, composed plates, and cheese + charcuterie boards. Chef Ned Bell is excited to take Naramatian cuisine to midday diners.

Dinner service at the restaurant, which opened on June 29, has proved to be one of the hottest reservations in the Okanagan, and opening for lunch will allow more visitors to the Naramata Bench to sample Chef Bell’s hyper-local, sustainable menu that focuses on the best of the Okanagan Valley, and British Columbian ingredients.

Read full press release here.

Reservations for lunch at the Restaurant at Naramata Inn are available now.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.

Naramata Inn
Region: The Okanagan
3625 1st St., Naramata, BC | 778-514-5444 | WEBSITE
Naramata Inn to Kick Off Lunch Service Starting Monday, August 17
Naramata Inn on Hunt for Enthusiastic Bartender

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / The Islands

The View From Your Window #235

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

The Okanagan

Community News / The Okanagan

The Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Nominated for USA Today Accolade

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Reopens Doors With New Procedures and Protocols

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Wins Big at London Wine Competition

Popular

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Tea and Two Slices

On Suffering From Covid Fatigue and Accepting That Tent Cities Aren’t Going Away

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of landlords being mean and applauds the Leafs for losing.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Squamish

Vendor Applications Now Open for Refresh’s Virtual Fall Market, September 26 & 27

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Launches Outdoor Patio

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo Brings Back Brunch and Happy Hour After Making Meals for Local Charity

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

‘Big Shucker’ Oyster Pop-Up Set for Saturday at Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador