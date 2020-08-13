Heads Up

Mix Tape Rodeo Wants to Entertain You One Live Song Performance at a Time

Portrait

Screen shot of Tariq Hussain via Mix Tape Rodeo.

Wouldn’t it be great to catch some live music right now? The crew at Mix Tape Rodeo feels you and wants to entertain you…

Mix Tape Radio was officially launched in March, pre-COVID, by four music-loving folks – Yvonne Hachkowski, Amber Webber, Juliana Moore and Tyler (aka “Ty”) – as an intimate, accessible and spontaneous live recording concept showcasing Canada’s musical spectrum, one song at a time. In spite of the unforeseen logistical challenges presented by the pandemic, “Music is everything” remains their unwavering motto. The foursome have been using the past several months to marinate in their own creativity, and let the physical distancing restrictions inspire instead of deflate their mission.

So far, the MTR video archive features live musical performances by local musicians within their friend circle including Billy Bones, Himalayan Bear, Johnny Wakeham, Hello Blue Roses, Robert Connely Farr, Elastic Stars (who are releasing their new album on August 25th) and, most recently, Tariq Hussain. MTR is also seeking to (safely) expand their musical radius with new talent. Any local musicians interested in playing for future recordings are invited to get in touch with them via Instagram DM.

Although getting up-close with a computer screen will never replace the experience of physically attending a live show, the recordings by MTR come pretty darn close: a recent single-take video embraces the ambiance of its briefly borrowed community garden setting, for a transfixing and incredibly moving four-and-a-half minutes. You can appreciate it for yourself below and stream all of the videos so far here.

Why it matters: The magical, transportive and universal qualities of music are inarguable. Mix Tape Rodeo’s commitment to facilitating inter-continental/-galactical connections via the sound waves has never been more appreciated than now.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Tea and Two Slices

On Suffering From Covid Fatigue and Accepting That Tent Cities Aren’t Going Away

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of landlords being mean and applauds the Leafs for losing.

Previous
Vendor Applications Now Open for Refresh’s Virtual Fall Market, September 26 & 27
Next
Take a Look Inside the First Day of 33 Acres, Seven Years Ago This Week

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Join the Fresh Roots Schoolyard Harvest At-Home Edition Dinner, August 13th

Find out what to expect from this year's event and read a short Q&A with collaborating Chefs TJ Conwi and Natasha Sawyer.

Heads Up

Why Widespread Diagnostic Testing Has Not Stopped the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus

This short explainer video looks into the problems that have arisen as health authorities have gone about determining who is and who isn't sick.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

BIPOC Foods Vancouver Virtual Pop-Up Market Happens July 25/26

A group of 16 local BIPOC food and beverage businesses will be participating in the virtual pop-up market this weekend.

Heads Up / The Islands

Baja-Inspired ‘Tranquilo’ Restaurant Opens at Galiano Island’s Bodega Ridge

Chef Elmark Andres has left the mainland for the serenity of Galiano Island to make some delicious things...