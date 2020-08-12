‘Big Shucker’ Oyster Pop-Up Set for Saturday at Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador

The GOODS from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | We are doing an oyster pop-up this Saturday, August 15th with the Big Shucker. From 1pm to 5pm there will be oysters shucked by the Big Shucker himself, three different types of spritzers (guava, coconut, lemongrass) on offer, plus every delicious thing on our regular food and drink menus.

All the correct social distancing and safety measures will be taken very seriously during this event (everyone will be seated and served at their tables). We are taking reservations for inside but the patio is first come, first serve.

This is Tocador