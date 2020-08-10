The Courtney Room Invites Diners to Mark Missed Milestones and Moments With New ‘Celebration Menu’

The GOODS from The Courtney Room

Victoria, BC | With so many birthdays and anniversaries celebrated at home this year, The Courtney Room invites guests to make up for those moments with a delicious three course feast, available for a limited time.

“We wanted to bring our guests together with a reason to celebrate,” says says Gordon Hay, Food & Beverage Manager at The Courtney Room. “It’s been a challenging year for everyone and we have all postponed events that would usually have been marked with a delicious meal and good company. We wanted to encourage our guests to embrace the important things in life: time spent with family and friends with great food and local wine.”

A finalist for the 2020 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards in the Best Victoria category, The Courtney Room’s Celebration Menu was crafted to share the best of summer on Vancouver Island; the perfect way to come together and recognize milestones, even if they are a few months late. With three courses and a range of options, guests can choose from Square Root Farm Salad with charred garlic dressing and Alpindon cheese or Beef Tartare with pickled shallot, quail egg and rye crisps; followed by either Ricotta Agnolotti with summer squash and tomatoes, Slow Baked Halibut with green garlic, or 8oz Dry Aged Striploin with roasted seasonal vegetables and maitre d’ butter. Finish with a dessert to share: a White Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with local berries and sunflower seed macaron.

A celebration wouldn’t feel right without bubbles so pair the feast with a B.C. sparkling wine, available by the glass or bottle. Guests can choose from Unsworth Charme De L’Ile ($12 / $60), produced in the nearby Cowichan Valley (recently named as an official sub-appellation), or Vintage Bub by Haywire at Okanagan Crush Pad ($15 / $75).

The three course Celebration Menu is available nightly until September 7th, 2020 and costs $70 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 250-940-4090, emailing reservations@thecourtneyroom.com or via OpenTable.

To keep guests safe, spacing between tables has increased to exceed correct distancing measures. The team adheres to stringent cleanliness standards in all locations around the restaurant space and high volume touch points will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Where necessary Plexi-glass barriers, floor decals and signage have been placed to maintain distancing and assist with movement and the team has been trained to provide their signature Courtney Room service at a safe distance and with caution. For more information on safety practices, please visit www.thecourtneyroom.com/home/health-safety/.

About The Courtney Room | Old world meets new at The Courtney Room, Victoria’s newest dining destination, voted #10 in the 2018 Canada’s Best New Restaurant Awards. An extension of The Magnolia Hotel & Spa’s award-winning boutique hotel experience, The Courtney Room is a modern dining space where locals and visitors alike can enjoy genuine hospitality and a menu that honours both land and sea, showcasing Vancouver Island ingredients with classic cooking techniques. Gather at the bar for fresh-shucked oysters, unwind with friends over sharing plates in the lower brasserie, or savour an elevated experience in the upstairs dining room with impeccably prepared local seafood, steak and fine wine.