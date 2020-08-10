Field House Brewing Announces Pop-Up Patio Ride, Outdoor Concert Series

The GOODS from Field House Brewing

Abbotsford, BC | We have some fun events (COVID-style) happening at the brewery in the next few weeks…

POP-UP PATIO RIDE | Join us on the patio for an outdoor spin class with our friends at Iron Cycle Club followed by breakfast on the lawn!

WHAT: FH x Iron Cycle Club Pop Up Patio Ride

WHEN: Saturday, August 15th – You choose – 8 AM / 9 AM / 10 AM

HOW: A 40 min guided class on the Field House patio by our friends at Iron Cycle. 15 bikes available for each time slot to maintain social distancing. Enjoy a light breakfast after your ride: fresh fruit, yogurt & granola with a Gose Mimosa or locally roasted coffee by Merci Coffee Truck on the lawn.

FIELD DAY FEST | An Outdoor Sunset Concert Series with Sour Beer, Local Music & Art! Come Join Us for our 4th Annual Field Day Fest!

WHAT: 4th Annual Field Day Fest | Sunset Concert Series

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 21st, Saturday, Aug. 22nd, Sunday, Aug. 23rd | 8-11 pm

HOW: This isn’t your big-time, conference centre, name-tag wearing, beer festival. This is about getting together on our magical beer lawn to share mouth-watering sour beers, showcase talented local musicians and celebrate the arts in the open, summer air! Each night (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) will be co-presented with a local community art organization. Gather some of your favourite people and come enjoy good times outside!

– xo The Field House Crew –