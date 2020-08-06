TBT / False Creek

Five Years Ago This Week, When Vancouverites Crushed Thousands of Dumplings Outside

Portrait

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back to a much simpler time when we could crowd into parking lots with chopsticks in hand and feast upon chefs’ efforts to win the Golden Dumpling…

On a hot day five years ago this week I stuffed my face to capacity while judging the Dumpling Festival, which I (and presumably many others) miss dearly. Here are Michelle Sproule’s words and photos from that especially filling day…

The highly anticipated and always super fun Dumpling Festival went down yesterday, piggybacking gracefully next to Food Truck Fest just off the False Creek seawall west of Olympic Village. Though the festival focuses on the creative dumplings made by many of Vancouver’s best restaurants, it’s also for a good cause, with ticket sales going to support The Chinese Elders Community Kitchen, which seeks a weekly gathering of Chinese Elders getting together to cook and share a meal in a safe space at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

Ticket holders are given a vote that determines the people’s choice winner, with their scores being added to the weight of the judges, who ultimately determine the winner of the Golden Dumpling, a beautiful trophy previously won by the likes of Pidgin (2013) and Maenam (2014). This year, it went to Le Mezcaleria, a great Mexican restaurant on Commercial Drive. Their little Pork Cochinita Pibil jobs were fantastic. Bonus: the dumpling derby saw a record broken — the winner in the male category was something of a mad man, having crammed over 30 dumplings into his face in record time.

It goes without saying that we can’t wait until events like this return. Sigh…

  • Ken Tsui fondles the coveted Golden Dumpling
  • Wildebeest | Duck Confit Billettes, Smoked Duck Liver Parfait
  • Golden Dumpling winners - Chef Armando of La Mezcaleria holding the Golden Dumpling
  • Golden Dumpling offering from La Mezcaleria
  • Gyoza Bar | Golden Dumpling 2015
  • Golden Dumpling 2015
  • Acorn / Squash Blossom Dumpling | Golden Dumpling 2015
  • Golden Dumpling Crowd
  • Au Comptoir does a crepe
  • Golden dumpling
  • Crowd watching The Dumpling Derby
  • Crowd watching The Dumpling Derby
  • Dumpling Derby Winner - obviously still jacked
  • IMG_0440
    Women's Dumpling Derby Contestants cheer winner
    Dumpling Simplicity
    Derby Line-Up
    Women's Dumpling Derby winner
    Dumpling Derby Just-in-case buckets
    Dumpling Derby
    Golden Balloon
    Braised Pork Cheek Egg Dumpling from Maenam
    Sai Woo / Seafood Dumpling in curry sauce
    Chef Rob Clark Preparing Squash Blossom 'Dumplings'
    Cinara
    Golden Dumpling Crowd
    Golden Dumpling Crowd
    Golden Dumpling Crowd
    Dumpling prep
    Golden Dumpling Crowd
    Nico ponders her next move
    Alexandra at Dumpling Fest
    Ready to stamp passports
    Dumpling Derby Contestants
    Tasty
    Derby winner (47 dumplings?)
    Dumpling fest
    Crowd watches as Derby contestants stuff their faces
    Dixon gives the crowd the scoop on Derby rules
    Derby crowd
    Ken and Dixon ready for the Derby to begin.
    Womens Derby Contestants
    Dumpling Crowd
    Cotton candy to finish
    Nico and his helpers...
    Acorn staff
    Scott (Acorn) stands out in corn costume
    Plates of dumplings ready for contest
    Chicha Dumpling - so tasty
    Dumpling Fest Crowd
    Chad, always looking impossibly dapper.
    Dumpling Festival Crowd
    Pat, Lizzy & Andrew
    Chicha prep
    Prepping dumplings at Acorn
    The Champ
    Andrea (Harvest)
    Squash Blossoms
    Dumpling Festival Enthusiasm
    Tiny judge
    Judges Table (Joël Watanabe)
    Acorn
    Catching the Derby action
    "What did I get myself in to?"
    Did not look quite as composed 2 minutes 30+ Dumplings later
    Get in there...
    Working on getting the dumplings down
    months of training lead to this moment...
    Dumpling Fest Crowd
    Fred Lee checking in with Dumpling Derby Winner
    Derby official counting dumplings.
    Past champ returns to try her luck...
    Dumpling Fest
    Dumpling Derby
    Dumpling Derby
    Dumpling Fest
    Dumpling Fest
    Shelome Bouvette: Owner/ Executive Chef Chicha
    Tannis and Alexandra
    Brandon (Pidgin)
    Au Comptoir
    Steaming
    Pidgin
    La Mezcaleria

