Anniversary Tradition of Special Summer Omakase Menu Continues at Torafuku

The GOODS from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku continues with its anniversary celebrations, launching a limited-time menu starting from August 7 through the rest of the month. Loyal patrons have learnt that August means the chance to dine on some seriously inventive summer fare at a great value. Diners will enjoy a menu of premium proteins from providers such as Brome Lake, Ocean Wise, Blue Goose Cattle and local produce presented in an innovative fashion full of surprises but always approachable and designed to be shared. “The last few months have been challenging, of course, but this tradition is very special to us; we get to celebrate fan-favourites and introduce some new ideas to our guests,” shares Executive Chef and Owner Steve Kuan.

Guests will have the option to savour the new offerings as a seven-course anniversary omakase or a la carte. Expect a summer-perfect menu bursting with fresh produce and light dishes. Notable starters include the Charwamushi, a savoury Japanese-style custard topped with ikura and spring onion and the refreshing Scallop Crudo with buttermilk dashi, shio koji and fermented pineapple. The locally sourced Grilled Octopus comes complete with chimichurri, wakame salad and pickled watermelon rind – a great representation of the harmonious and unexpected blending of international influences Torafuku patrons have come to celebrate.

Other highlights include the Roast Duck, accompanied by a decadent foie gras parfait to enjoy with house-made steam buns. An intensely flavourful and tender 24-Hour Short Rib is complete with an unagi glaze and rests on a bed of silky smooth and zesty yuzu mashed potatoes. Seafood lovers can opt for the Fish Taco featuring Ocean Wise sea bream, crunchy and refreshing green papaya salad and avocado on a grilled tortilla.

The new dessert options are no afterthought, and like the savoury items dish up a variety of flavours and influences. A light and fluffy Basque Cheesecake with the perfectly burnt exterior comes complete with a blueberry compote and yuzu. The sweetened up Corn Bread is a unique blending of local and Southern flavours, dig into a super moist cake topped with honey butter, caramelized white chocolate, strawberry, peach gel and mint.

The always innovative bar lineup will feature two new thirst quenchers, a special Anniversary Sake Sangria and the Spiced Watermelon Margarita. Both of these super smooth libations are available at a Happy Hour price of $9 all day, every day. Torafuku recently extended Happy Hour is available 11:30 am – 5:30 pm Tuesday to Saturday.

For those opting to dine at home, Torafuku offers two new dinner sets to-go, the Duck Set for Two ($80) and the Short Rib Set for Two ($85). These four-course packages feature two shared appetizers, a main and dessert. Items are those from the celebratory omakase menu that are best suited for takeout. Takeaway will be available to purchase through the website and Tock.

Hours of Operation

Lunch: Tuesday – Saturday, 11:30am – 5:30pm

Dinner: Friday – Saturday, 5:30pm – 10:30pm

Reservations are highly recommended as an adjusted floor plan and capacity has been implemented to adhere to social distancing protocols.

View the menus here.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.