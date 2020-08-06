Community News / Main Street

Anniversary Tradition of Special Summer Omakase Menu Continues at Torafuku

Portrait

The GOODS from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Torafuku continues with its anniversary celebrations, launching a limited-time menu starting from August 7 through the rest of the month. Loyal patrons have learnt that August means the chance to dine on some seriously inventive summer fare at a great value. Diners will enjoy a menu of premium proteins from providers such as Brome Lake, Ocean Wise, Blue Goose Cattle and local produce presented in an innovative fashion full of surprises but always approachable and designed to be shared. “The last few months have been challenging, of course, but this tradition is very special to us; we get to celebrate fan-favourites and introduce some new ideas to our guests,” shares Executive Chef and Owner Steve Kuan.

Guests will have the option to savour the new offerings as a seven-course anniversary omakase or a la carte. Expect a summer-perfect menu bursting with fresh produce and light dishes. Notable starters include the Charwamushi, a savoury Japanese-style custard topped with ikura and spring onion and the refreshing Scallop Crudo with buttermilk dashi, shio koji and fermented pineapple. The locally sourced Grilled Octopus comes complete with chimichurri, wakame salad and pickled watermelon rind – a great representation of the harmonious and unexpected blending of international influences Torafuku patrons have come to celebrate.

Other highlights include the Roast Duck, accompanied by a decadent foie gras parfait to enjoy with house-made steam buns. An intensely flavourful and tender 24-Hour Short Rib is complete with an unagi glaze and rests on a bed of silky smooth and zesty yuzu mashed potatoes. Seafood lovers can opt for the Fish Taco featuring Ocean Wise sea bream, crunchy and refreshing green papaya salad and avocado on a grilled tortilla.

The new dessert options are no afterthought, and like the savoury items dish up a variety of flavours and influences. A light and fluffy Basque Cheesecake with the perfectly burnt exterior comes complete with a blueberry compote and yuzu. The sweetened up Corn Bread is a unique blending of local and Southern flavours, dig into a super moist cake topped with honey butter, caramelized white chocolate, strawberry, peach gel and mint.

The always innovative bar lineup will feature two new thirst quenchers, a special Anniversary Sake Sangria and the Spiced Watermelon Margarita. Both of these super smooth libations are available at a Happy Hour price of $9 all day, every day. Torafuku recently extended Happy Hour is available 11:30 am – 5:30 pm Tuesday to Saturday.

For those opting to dine at home, Torafuku offers two new dinner sets to-go, the Duck Set for Two ($80) and the Short Rib Set for Two ($85). These four-course packages feature two shared appetizers, a main and dessert. Items are those from the celebratory omakase menu that are best suited for takeout. Takeaway will be available to purchase through the website and Tock.

Hours of Operation
Lunch: Tuesday – Saturday, 11:30am – 5:30pm
Dinner: Friday – Saturday, 5:30pm – 10:30pm

Reservations are highly recommended as an adjusted floor plan and capacity has been implemented to adhere to social distancing protocols.

View the menus here.

ABOUT TORAFUKU | Meaning “lucky tiger” in Japanese, Torafuku is nestled on the border of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown at 958 Main Street, offering elevated Asian cuisine by Le Tigre food truck owner Steve Kuan. Designed for sharing, the casual and inventive menu explores the borders of pan-Asian food with classical French and Italian influences. Dishes are playful in spirit and serious in execution, delivering vibrant interpretations of flavours traditionally found in Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine. Every plate features seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers. For more information, please visit torafuku.ca.

Torafuku
Neighbourhood: Main Street
958 Main St. | 778-903-2006 | WEBSITE
Anniversary Tradition of Special Summer Omakase Menu Continues at Torafuku
Pan-Asian Eatery ‘Torafuku’ Reopens for Dine-in on

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Restaurant Graveyard / Main Street

Award-Winning Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes After 12 Years on Main Street

We can't blame greedy landlords or property developers for this one. Campagnolo was closed by Covid-19, plain and simple.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Vancouverites / Main Street

Questions Big, Small and Pressing with Local Designer and Musician, Isabelle Dunlop

In this Q&A, the local polymath fields our random rapid-fire questions while also addressing the impact of Covid-19.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

View From Your Window / Main Street

The View From Your Window #226

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Main Street

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Arbor’s Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich

Seasoned with paprika, cayenne, and onion/garlic powders, the artichoke chunks play tasty tricks on the teeth of fried chicken fans.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Main Street

Award-Winning Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes After 12 Years on Main Street

We can't blame greedy landlords or property developers for this one. Campagnolo was closed by Covid-19, plain and simple.

Smoke Breaks

Vancouver Suddenly Has Hundreds of New Patios, So What Happens When It Rains?

We might be in the midst of a sun-soaked heat wave, but one day our full patios are going to be introduced to the real Vancouver.

Tea and Two Slices

On Vancouver Being Handcuffed and a New Breed of Unscrupulous Predator

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of the BC that might have been and sheds a tear for plants.

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Second Location of Plant-Based Vietnamese Eatery ‘Do Chay’ Now Open in Yaletown

Community News / East Vancouver

Only a Few Days Left to Score Tickets to the ‘At Home Edition’ of the Schoolyard Harvest Dinner

Community News

New Patios, New Seasonal Features and Expanded Reservations for Kitchen Table Group

5 Places
Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Reopens Doors With New Procedures and Protocols