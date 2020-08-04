Poplar Grove Winery Reopens Doors With New Procedures and Protocols

The Goods From Poplar Grove

Vancouver, BC | Poplar Grove re-opened on Monday, July 20 , 2020 after a 3-day temporary closure time to re-group the team and deep clean the facility. Although Interior Health did not mandate or recommend testing of contacts, all staff in direct contact with the positive individual and a number of our other staff made the decision to get tested. All tests have come back negative for COVID-19.

Poplar Grove can confirm that there have been NO additional positive cases of COVID-19 at the winery which goes to show the power of following BC provincial guidelines of physical distancing and wearing appropriate PPE. All our Poplar Grove team members will continue to wear proper PPE equipment and be temperature checked upon arriving for work.

“We are so happy to be safely welcoming guests back to the property. Due to the ever-changing landscape we now find ourselves in, we have reimagined how to better operate on our property.

Newly elevated protocols are now in place to ensure the continued safety of our guests, our staff and our community” said Tony Holler, Owner and President of Poplar Grove.

These new procedures include:

– Reservations are REQUIRED for the Tasting Room and the Restaurant at Poplar Grove – No WALK INS for tastings or the restaurant will be accepted. Please visit the website to make a reservation. – Drop-in purchases are still welcome. To manage the flow of guests, the host at the entrance will welcome and we will arrange for contactless pick-ups of your wines. – The Restaurant at Poplar Grove is closed on Tuesdays for a deep cleaning. – Group size remains at a maximum of 6 guests – While not required, it is recommended that guests wear masks until they are settled at their restaurant table or tasting pod.

We appreciate all the understanding and continued support the community and our industry partners have shown us during this time.

About Poplar Grove Winery | Founded in 1993, Poplar Grove Winery is one of the original five wineries on the Naramata Bench. Tony and Barb Holler purchased the winery in 2007. Their sons, Chris, Andrew, Matthew, and Eric farm more than 100 acres of estate vineyards with care. The family is widely recognized for crafting their outstanding signature red blend The Legacy, as well as delicious Cabernet Franc and Merlot focused wines and an exceptional Pinot Gris. Together they share a commitment to distinctive, genuine wines that reflect the character and richness of the Okanagan Valley.