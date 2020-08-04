Only a Few Days Left to Score Tickets to the ‘At Home Edition’ of the Schoolyard Harvest Dinner

Community News / East Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | There are only a few days left to get your tickets for our Annual Schoolyard Harvest Dinner *At-Home Edition* fundraiser! On August 13th at 6:00pm guests will gather online for a quick cooking session with Chef TJ and Chef Tasha and to hear stories and experiences from the SOYL youth. We’ll celebrate together with a delicious summer meal to be finished at home complete with wine, flowers for the table and so much more all in support of experiential learning and youth engagement in Fresh Roots programs.

Summer harvest boxes will be available for pick up August 12th from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the Italian Cultural Centre 3075 Slocan St, Vancouver V5M 3E4 at our weekly Fresh Roots Pop Up Market where the SOYL team will be on site to great you!

This year, more than ever, we need our community’s support to ensure kids and youth have safe outdoor spaces to grow, learn and develop leadership skills to provide a hand up to the next eager crop of youth!

Please join us for this extra special year!

Warmly,

The Fresh Roots Team

Join the Fresh Roots Schoolyard Harvest At-Home Edition Dinner, August 13th

