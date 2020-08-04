New Patios, New Seasonal Features and Expanded Reservations for Kitchen Table Group

The GOODS from the Kitchen Table Group

Vancouver, BC | With summer in full swing, we’re announcing some exciting new happenings at our Kitchen Table restaurants across the city, including new patios, reservations now available for Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi and at the Pourhouse bar, new seasonal features and bottles of wine on special with all takeout food orders!

We also want to reassure you that we are continuing to not only meet but exceed the recommended health and safety protocols while maintaining our commitment to provide you with unforgettable dining experiences.

Pourhouse Gastown 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Sip and slide into summer at Pourhouse, where you can sit in the sun or shade on our new outdoor patio and enjoy our ‘Patio State of Mind’ food and cocktail features. We’ve also added new Traditional and Smoked Salmon Benedicts and Two-For-One Mimosas to our Boozy Brunch menu.

For the first time ever, we’re accepting reservations for our highly coveted, and now distanced, bar seats. Book online or call us and we’ll do our best to make sure you get to enjoy that classic Pourhouse experience with your favourite bartender!

Open daily, Monday to Sunday

LUNCH: Monday to Friday, 11:30 am to 3 pm

HAPPY HOUR: Daily, 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close; extended Happy Hour every Friday

DINNER: Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 11 pm;

Friday & Saturday, 5 pm to 12 am

BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday, 10 am to 3 pm

Order takeout online or by calling 604-568-7022.

Ask For Luigi Railtown Japantown 305 Alexander St. MAP

We’ve just launched our new lunch menu and are now accepting online reservations for lunch, dinner service and weekend brunch. Keep your eyes peeled and plates ready for Luigi’s fresh pasta — making its debut soon through online ordering!

Open Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays)

LUNCH: Tuesday to Friday, 11:30 am to 2 pm

DINNER: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 to 10 pm

BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday, 10 am to 2 pm

Reservations can be made online or via info@askforluigi.com.

Order takeout online or by calling 604-428-2544. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Di Beppe Gastown 8 West Cordova St. MAP

Relax in true al-fresco style on the Di Beppe patio now open seven days a week in Gastown. Enjoy refreshing seasonal features as part of our new ‘Alla Terraza’ menu as well as our always popular Aperitivo Hour with food and drink specials.

Our full menu is also now available seven days a week from 11:30 am to 10 pm!

Open daily, Monday to Sunday

CAFFÈ: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm

PATIO: Daily from 10:30 am

APERITIVO HOUR: Daily, 3 to 6 pm

FULL MENU: Daily, 11:30 am to 10 pm

Dinner reservations are required and can be made online.

Order takeout online or by calling 604-559-1122. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Farina a Legna North Vancouver 119 2nd St E, North Vancouver, BC MAP

Sun worshippers can soak up the rays on 2nd Street in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale district now that our patio is officially open! It’s the perfect spot to take advantage of early and late Happy Hour drink features as well as weekend brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays.

Open Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays)

DINNER: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 to 10 pm

HAPPY HOUR: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 to 6 pm & 9 pm to close

BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday, 10 am to 2 pm

Reservations can be made online and are strongly recommended.

Order takeout online or by calling 604-980-3300. Delivery is available via UberEats.

Pizzeria Farina Main Street 915 Main St. MAP

While we’re not open for dine-in just yet, we’ve got plenty of pizzas to-go and a cupboard full of specialty Italian groceries for picnics and pantries alike. From Caputo ’00’ flour, Partanna brand Sicilian Olive Oil and Rustichella D’bruzzo dried pasta to Calabrian chilies, anchovies and our own housemade Tomato Sauce, there’s no shortage of takeaways at Pizzeria Farina.

Stay tuned for some exciting news as we gear up to celebrate our Main Street mainstay’s ninth anniversary this August!

Open daily, 5 to 9:30 pm

Order takeout online or by calling 604-681-9334. Delivery is available via UberEats and DoorDash.

PASTIFICIO DI LUIGI

Open daily, 11 am to 9 pm

Order takeout online or by calling 604-568-7022 to pick up at Pourhouse (162 Water Street). Delivery is available via Uber Eats.