Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing Releases New ‘Pride & Joy’ Cider-Beer Hybrid

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | If beer & cider had a baby it would be a GRAF – both distinctly different from & greater than the sum of its parents. Like all good love stories this one began with apples – in this case from Dominion Cider’s orchard in Summerland – which mingled with a Saison wort, some Loral hops & wild yeast. After a 6-month honeymoon in French oak, the result is a hybrid of characteristics – his funk, her fruit – the pride & joy of mum & dad.

TYPE: Graf – a cider-beer hybrid
AROMA: Sweet / Herbal / Floral
CHARACTER: Light, dry & slightly funky-fruity
COLOUR: Straw
FOOD PAIRING: Eggs / Seafood / Raclette / Creamy cheese sauces
A.B.V.: 6.7%
RELEASE DATE: Friday July 31st

**Partial proceeds from Tasting Room sales of Pride + Joy for the month of August will be donated to QMUNITY.

UPCOMING RELEASES

Cyclhops – Single-hopped IPA
Using the new experimental HBC472 hop varietal from our friends at the Hop Breeding Company in Yakima, WA, this CYCLHOPS has a woody, coconut-y character.

Penelope the Tart – Passionfruit Sour
This particular batch was made with a Foudre-aged sour beer.

Philly the Tart – Dryhopped Sour
This very fruity sour was brewed as an experimental batch with Lallemand Yeast Labs using a wild Lactic-acid producing yeast.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Strange Fellows Brewing Releases New ‘Pride & Joy’ Cider-Beer Hybrid
Strange Fellows Lines Up Bayard, Botanik and Cyclhops Brews for Release

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

Cool Things We Want / Commercial Drive

We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

The popular Commercial Drive establishment is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness...

Lexicon / Strathcona

This Isn't the First Time This Part of Vancouver Has Seen a Large Homeless Encampment...

"90 years before Strathcona Park became a homeless tent city, it was home to a squatter camp known as Hobo Jungle."

Heads Up / East Vancouver

BIPOC Foods Vancouver Virtual Pop-Up Market Happens July 25/26

A group of 16 local BIPOC food and beverage businesses will be participating in the virtual pop-up market this weekend.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The ‘How Is This Even a Salad?’ Cobb Salad at Red Wagon

Including any kind of salad on our Comfort Food map might seem a little...er...wrong, but shut up and look at this thing.

Popular

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Smoke Breaks

Vancouver Suddenly Has Hundreds of New Patios, So What Happens When It Rains?

We might be in the midst of a sun-soaked heat wave, but one day our full patios are going to be introduced to the real Vancouver.

Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim to Transfer Ownership of Giovane Cafe to Team Behind Pizzeria Farina and Ask For Luigi

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Legendary Bishop’s Restaurant to Remain Open Until End of Year

Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura to Launch Weekend Brunch Service on August 8th

Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa Recognized As Top Hotel In Canada

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Adds Outdoor Patio, Introduces New Summer Features