Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura to Launch Weekend Brunch Service on August 8th

Portrait

The GOODS from Sprezzatura

Vancouver, BC | On August 8th, Sprezzatura will finally join the brunch crowd just east of the hustle and bustle of Main Street in Mount Pleasant. Adding an Italian flair to some of the classics, we invite all to enjoy our Benny’s on top of Verace Neapolitan pizza dough, our take on the Blood Mary (the “Bloody Marinara” cocktail), and so much more. Brunch in Mount Pleasant is about to get a little more bene! Take a look at the menu below…

Brunch Menu

Launch Date: August 8th | Service: Saturday and Sunday 10AM – 3PM

Mushroom Benedict
Mushrooms, garlic puree, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise

Caponata Benedict
Caponata, garlic puree, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise

Prosciutto Benedict
Prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise

Wagyu Benedict
Beer Braised Wagyu, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise

Breakfast Capicolla Pizza
White sauce, fior, Arugula, capicola, 3 eggs, blistered tomato, black pepper

Breakfast Potato Pizza
White Sauce, fior, arugula, roasted peppers, red onion, potato, black pepper

Pork and Beans
Cannelini Beans, Italian sausage, eggs, toast

Sides
Polenta (GF)
Egg
Potatoes (GF)
Pork Belly (GF)

Cocktails
1L Mimosa
Greyhound
Classic Bellini
Bloody Marinara
Aperol Spritz
40oz Gin & Juice

*Gluten Free option available for Benedicts

Sprezzatura
Neighbourhood: Main Street
265 Kingsway | 604-876-6333 | WEBSITE
Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura to Launch Weekend Brunch Service on August 8th
Several Positions Open at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Opening Soon / Main Street

Take a Look Inside ‘Pizzeria Grano’ — Launching This Week on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria is opening in the old Don't Argue address (3240 Main Street) this Thursday, July 9th

Opening Soon / Main Street

Superbaba Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern food truck concept will go brick and mortar on a busy stretch of Main Street at the end of summer.

Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // ‘Roni-Cup’ Pepperoni Slices at AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint

The thin layer of explosive flavour and crispy/chewy texture match all of my late night memories of New York City.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Owners of Como Taperia Detail Patio Struggle With City Hall

In this episode, we chat with Shaun Layton and Frankie Harrington about getting tripped up by bureaucratic red tape.

Vancouverites / Main Street

Questions Big, Small and Pressing with Local Designer and Musician, Isabelle Dunlop

In this Q&A, the local polymath fields our random rapid-fire questions while also addressing the impact of Covid-19.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Grano Pizzeria Nears Launch on Main Street

The new, plant-based pizzeria has been in the works since Don't Argue closed at the end of last summer.

Popular

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim to Transfer Ownership of Giovane Cafe to Team Behind Pizzeria Farina and Ask For Luigi

Smoke Breaks

Vancouver Suddenly Has Hundreds of New Patios, So What Happens When It Rains?

We might be in the midst of a sun-soaked heat wave, but one day our full patios are going to be introduced to the real Vancouver.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Spain

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Followed Barcelona’s Lead and Seized Empty Homes

The Catalonian city has notified landlords that they will fill their empty apartments with tenants if they don't do it themselves.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa Recognized As Top Hotel In Canada

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Adds Outdoor Patio, Introduces New Summer Features

Community News / Downtown

Chambar Launches New ‘Into the Wild’ Line of Prepared Meals

Community News / Downtown

Film Noir, Bruce Lee Classics and More to Screen at The Cinematheque in August