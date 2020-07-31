Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura to Launch Weekend Brunch Service on August 8th

The GOODS from Sprezzatura
Vancouver, BC | On August 8th, Sprezzatura will finally join the brunch crowd just east of the hustle and bustle of Main Street in Mount Pleasant. Adding an Italian flair to some of the classics, we invite all to enjoy our Benny’s on top of Verace Neapolitan pizza dough, our take on the Blood Mary (the “Bloody Marinara” cocktail), and so much more. Brunch in Mount Pleasant is about to get a little more bene! Take a look at the menu below…
Brunch Menu
Launch Date: August 8th | Service: Saturday and Sunday 10AM – 3PM
Mushroom Benedict
Mushrooms, garlic puree, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise
Caponata Benedict
Caponata, garlic puree, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise
Prosciutto Benedict
Prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise
Wagyu Benedict
Beer Braised Wagyu, potatoes, arugula salad, hollandaise
Breakfast Capicolla Pizza
White sauce, fior, Arugula, capicola, 3 eggs, blistered tomato, black pepper
Breakfast Potato Pizza
White Sauce, fior, arugula, roasted peppers, red onion, potato, black pepper
Pork and Beans
Cannelini Beans, Italian sausage, eggs, toast
Sides
Polenta (GF)
Egg
Potatoes (GF)
Pork Belly (GF)
Cocktails
1L Mimosa
Greyhound
Classic Bellini
Bloody Marinara
Aperol Spritz
40oz Gin & Juice
*Gluten Free option available for Benedicts
There are 0 comments