Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Adds Outdoor Patio, Introduces New Summer Features

Vancouver, BC | After recently reopening its dining room, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine has now added a new outdoor patio that will allow guests to enjoy intimate-yet-distanced, al-fresco dinner experiences in the heart of Upper Kitsilano throughout the summer.

The City of Vancouver’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program allowed Yuwa to incorporate a licensed exterior area with seating for 12 guests that overlooks West 16th Avenue and features cushioned chairs, lattice dividers, a large 11-foot umbrella and plenty of greenery.

In keeping with the same health and safety protocols instituted throughout the restaurant when it reopened for dine-in service, Yuwa has extended those measures to the outside patio section to ensure the continued safety of both staff and guests.

“We’re so happy to be able to extend the boundaries of our dining room to the outdoors for the first time while the summer weather is upon us,” says Co-Owner/Sake Sommelier Iori Kataoka. “It gets an ideal amount of shade during the hottest hours of the evening, so it’s the perfect urban oasis for our guests to enjoy a little getaway with family and friends.”

In addition to its new patio section, Yuwa will continue to offer its celebrated Japanese fare for limited dine-in service as well as via takeout and contact-free pickup Wednesdays through Sundays, but will press pause on limited delivery until further notice.

SUMMER MENU FEATURES

In celebration of summer hitting its full stride, Yuwa Co-Owner/Executive Chef Masahiro Omori has added a number of rotating fresh-sheet features to the menu that conjure up the bright colours and fruitier flavours of the season and include, among others:

KAKIAGE TEMPURA FRITTER
Hokkaido hotate, prawns, summer vegetables

BC ROCKFISH KARAAGE (GF)
fried rockfish marinated in ginger and garlic tamari
shoyu, dashi-marinated cauliflower

SLICED WAGYU SUNOMONO
kabocha squash, cherry tomatoes, okra,
nanbanzu vinaigrette

RED, WHITE AND GREEN ROLL
Hokkaido hotate, mango, cucumber, spicy mayo topped with
bluefin tuna, fried onion chips, tobiko and kiwi sauce

HANABI
peach-flavoured white an (bean paste) and earl grey tea
kanten jelly, sweet cream cheese an and mint

RESERVATIONS | Limited reservations for Yuwa’s patio section are available (weather permitting) Wednesdays through Sundays on a same-day basis only by calling the restaurant at 604-731-9378. Limited seating is also available in Yuwa’s dining room via yuwa.ca/make-a-reservation. Guests can also place orders for takeout and contactless pickup by phoning the restaurant.

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively. Its wine list also earned the restaurant a third-consecutive gold designation at the 2020 Vancouver International Wine Festival’s Wine Program Excellence Awards, where it was also singled out for Best Food and Wine Pairing by the judges.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2775 W. 16th Ave. | 604-731-9378 | WEBSITE
