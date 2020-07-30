Smoke Breaks

Vancouver Suddenly Has Hundreds of New Patios, So What Happens When It Rains?

Portrait

Once upon a time I worked in a busy waterfront restaurant with a 75-seat patio overlooking the beach. It was split up into three sections, each overseen by a single server. Being so far from the kitchen and bar, we had to work as a team and run each others food and drinks. It was a good and lucrative situation, but it came with a big catch: If it suddenly started raining, chaos would ensue. There weren’t enough shade umbrellas to cover everyone and we couldn’t just move them inside because most tables in the dining room were already occupied — usually by diners who had been denied their request of a table on the patio (and were thus now quietly writhing in schadenfreude orgasms as they watched the mad scramble unfold). Of course we would eventually figure things out and settle things down, because that’s what you do. Two to five tables would have already been finished dinner anyway and were just camping to enjoy the view, so they’d quickly settle up and get on their way. Others would move to the bar or we’d stick them in the private room to finish their dinners. And yet there would always be a few tables that would see their evenings pretty much ruined. Try as we might, there was little we could do for these folks except pack up their wet, half-eaten meals and apologize for things that were beyond our control. We did our best, but Mother Nature…

I was reminded of this trauma when I watched New Jersey comedian Vic Dibitetto‘s bit on patio dining during the pandemic (above). It was good for a chuckle, watching him calmly eat his soup and drink his wine during a downpour, but it brought back that old feeling that blends a sense of responsibility with panic and powerlessness. We might now be eagerly buying into the concept of eating at picnic tables in parking spots, especially in the midst of a sun-soaked heat wave that causes us to forget that it rains a lot here, but what happens when Vancouver resumes its regularly scheduled programming of wet, grey misery? I ask because back in my day (Late Stone Age) we were experienced at handling sudden showers; we planned for it, trained for it and worked our way through it as best we could, and yet we still failed to sufficiently accommodate those who felt it was our responsibility to somehow mitigate ‘acts of God’ for their pleasure. Servers and managers can’t just cram wet diners inside anymore, and there are now complex pandemic protocols to consider before they can start playing Tetris with their seating plans. Many of the restaurants, cafes and breweries that are now setting up outside for the first time have never had to consider such a contingency because they’ve never had to work a Vancouver patio before. They’ll handle it, I’m sure, and wet guests will eventually dry with a funny story to tell, but it remains a worthwhile question for them to ask themselves while the sun still shines: Seriously, what happens when it rains?

There are 0 comments

Popular

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

The narrow but deep vacant lot beside The Keefer Bar is currently being transformed into The Keefer Yard, an al fresco space dedicated to outdoor games and good times.

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim to Transfer Ownership of Giovane Cafe to Team Behind Pizzeria Farina and Ask For Luigi

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Spain

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Followed Barcelona’s Lead and Seized Empty Homes

The Catalonian city has notified landlords that they will fill their empty apartments with tenants if they don't do it themselves.

Tea and Two Slices

On Mayors Sucking In a Crisis and Moving the Third Beach Drum Circle to Lions Bay

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns about barnacles and thinks about moving to Barbados.

Previous
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?
Next
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Adds Outdoor Patio, Introduces New Summer Features

Smoke Breaks

See more from Smoke Breaks
Smoke Breaks

How Specific Pasta Shapes Came into Existence and Evolved Over Time

In this short explainer film from Mental Floss, we get the delicious lowdown on the history of Italian noodles...

Smoke Breaks

Early 70’s Lunar Astronauts’ 16mm Films Converted to Stunning 60 Frames Per Second

From joyriding the cratered surface in a rover to the descent and landing of Apollo 15, these clips are pretty transfixing!

Smoke Breaks

How Researchers Reverse Engineered the Locomotion of a 280 Million Year Old Vertebrate

When trying to determine how ancient creatures moved around the landscape, it helps if we have some of their footprints...

Smoke Breaks

Fly Over the Desert Airport Where Hundreds of Passenger Jets Are Waiting to Fly Again

There's something unnatural about seeing all these aircraft sitting abandoned in the hot desert sun. They want to be flying.