Film Noir, Bruce Lee Classics and More to Screen at The Cinematheque in August

Vancouver, BC | This cruel COVID summer got you down in the dumps? Well, doll, The Cinematheque has the antidote! Join them for the sordid, sleazy, cynical return of Film Noir; a fistful of iconic films from kung-fu king Bruce Lee; a limited theatrical run of Kelly Reichardt’s sublime First Cow; and a couple of recent documentaries, Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine and Sunless Shadows, to stream in the comfort of your own home. Advanced tickets will go on sale later today, July 29 (Wednesday).

Film Noir 2020 | July 31 – August 27
Celebrating one of classic American cinema’s most creative periods in all its stylish, feverish, fatalistic glory, this year’s lineup spotlights eleven hard-boiled gems from noir’s vintage heyday, including the lurid likes of The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity, Gilda, The Lady from Shanghai, and Pickup on South Street.

Enter the Dragon: Bruce Lee × 5 | August 6–26
Man, myth, legend, dragon? Bruce Lee is the greatest action star that ever was. This summer, feast your eyes on a fistful of the kung-fu king’s most iconic films at The Cinematheque!

The Cinematheque
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1131 Howe St. | 604-688-8202 | WEBSITE
