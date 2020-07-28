Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In our 50th episode, we brought on one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver, GM Leticia Castro of The Diamond. Together, we talked all things COVID, the reopening of her bar, how she’s managed these weird times and staff expectations, and much much more. We also dove into some of the politics of the day, like the Black Lives Matter movement and treating others with respect and dignity. This was by far one of the most fun chats we’ve had as Leticia brought much candour and honesty to the table. We expect you’ll love this one!

