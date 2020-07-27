Cool Things We Want / Commercial Drive

We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Canning is one of those things that I always think I’ll get to but never do. Thank goodness Livia Bakery is more organized than I am. The popular Commercial Drive shop is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness that includes canned sour cherries, blackberries and huckleberries. I’ll definitely grab some for now (blackberries over ice cream? Yes, please!) but I’m also planning to snag a few jars for later. There’s nothing quite like cracking the top of some sweet preserves in the middle of winter. If you close your eyes you can almost taste the summer.

Pre-order online starting tonight (Monday, July 27); pick up in person, or toss a few into your next Legends Haul order. Grab them while you ‘can’ — see what I did there?

Livia
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1399 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

The new sandwich is a collab between Granville Island's Lee's Doughnuts and Commercial Drive's Downlow Chicken Shack.

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

East Van’s Rio Theatre Is Evidently Having Fun Working on Its Reopening Plan

As the iconic East Broadway venue shares a much needed laugh as it prepares to reopen with socially distant protocols.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Comfort Food / Commercial Drive

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Cubano Sandwich at Havana

Joining our ever-growing list of Vancouver's greatest comfort foods is one of the best sandwiches available in East Van.

View From Your Window / Commercial Drive

The View From Your Window #228

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

Thieves Smash Window, Burgle Organic ‘Eternal Abundance’ Grocery on Commercial Drive

This is so gutting. The folks at this store are some of the kindest, sweetest, most well-meaning people in the community.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

9 Places

Scout List Vol. 568

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 23 to July 29, 2020.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

You Should Know / West End

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want

Face Shield You Didn’t Know You Wanted Smells Like Fresh ‘Krispy Kreme’ Doughnuts

The many innovations in our fight against Covid-19 now include Andy Clockwise's clever recycling of a doughnut bag.

Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want Every Camp Cooler-Friendly Can of ‘A Noble Blend’ We Can Find

Flats of Joiefarm's signature white wine blend quickly sold out online, but can still be found at a handful of stores.

Cool Things We Want

Turning a Metal Suitcase Into a Small Camp Kitchen

Instead of being stuffed with cash and handcuffed to a gangster's wrist, this metal suitcase is living its best life.

Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want One of These Very Special Bottles of Local Cabernet Franc

The very BC story of this wine - originally made for two Chinatown restaurants - has us wishing for a sip before it's all gone...