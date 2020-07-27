We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Canning is one of those things that I always think I’ll get to but never do. Thank goodness Livia Bakery is more organized than I am. The popular Commercial Drive shop is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness that includes canned sour cherries, blackberries and huckleberries. I’ll definitely grab some for now (blackberries over ice cream? Yes, please!) but I’m also planning to snag a few jars for later. There’s nothing quite like cracking the top of some sweet preserves in the middle of winter. If you close your eyes you can almost taste the summer.

Pre-order online starting tonight (Monday, July 27); pick up in person, or toss a few into your next Legends Haul order. Grab them while you ‘can’ — see what I did there?