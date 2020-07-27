Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 7 — Talking With Michael Ruhlman on the Future of Fine Dining

Welcome to the Mis En Place podcast. Hosted by chef, restaurateur and Chefs Table Society president Robert Belcham, the podcast covers a variety of topics related to the complicated lives of the people who cook your food.

Ask any cook what led them to undertake this always-challenging profession and you’ll hear a variety of answers…from a memorable restaurant meal to an inspiring book.

Host Robert Belcham‘s featured guest, Michael Ruhlman, is the author of many staples of the professional cook’s bookshelf, including the French Laundry CookbookCharcuterie, Ratio and The Making of a Chef.

The conversation ranges from the future of culinary education to the post-pandemic evolution of fine dining to the type of career ‘toolkit’ cooks need to thrive in an industry that, from certain perspectives, has changed irrevocably in 2020.

Mise-en-Place is produced by the Chefs’ Table Society of British Columbia, with the generous support of RATIONAL Canada and media partner SCOUT Magazine.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

9 Places

Scout List Vol. 568

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 23 to July 29, 2020.

Intelligence Briefs

On Pandemic Diners Being Abusive and Underage Drinkers Getting Sneaky

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds our Mayor being irresponsible and bad news from Yelp.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Previous
Award-Winning Farmer’s Apprentice to Launch Happy Hour Menu on July 28
Next
We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

Mis En Place

See more from Mis En Place
Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 6 — Staring Down Challenges and Fixing Broken Models

Three local hospitality heavyweights join chef Robert Belcham to discuss futures worth having in a troubled industry.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 5 — Hospitality, Covid-19 and ‘The Big Reset’

In episode 5, leading restaurant owner/chefs explore how the industry can evolve for the better in the wake of the pandemic.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 4 — Tech Talk, Cooks Camp and More

In episode 4, we cross the intersection of tech and cooking with Forage chef Welbert Choi and Rational Canada's Tyler Schwarz.

Mis En Place

MIS EN PLACE PODCAST // Episode 2 — Local Flavours and Food Systems

In episode 2, we dig into the future of food systems and discuss Cooks Camp 2020 with Top Chef Canada champ, Nicole Gomes.