Mt. Pleasant’s Tocador Hosting Live Music ‘Tropicalia’ Sunday Session on July 26

Vancouver, BC | This sunny Sunday we are bringing back live music to Tocador! Edwin and Norman will be playing some really nice Latin sounds. It will be mostly OUTSIDE on our patio and brand new extended sidewalk patio, so make sure to come before 5pm to score a seat as we won’t be taking reservations for the patio (you can make reservations inside, however). There is no cover charge.



PLEASE keep in mind the social distancing protocols. Do not hop between tables and be patient with our lovely staff. We can’t wait to have good times with you.

