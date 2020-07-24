Community News / Similkameen

Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens ‘Sunshot Vineyard Guest House’ for the Season

Keremeos, BC | We are excited to announce that Sunshot Vineyard Guest House is now available to host you this season! We are nearly finished the final touches on the house, which is located less than a 10 minute walk from the winery. Club Corcelettes members have been given priority on bookings, and now we are able to open up availability to you as well.

In 2018 we purchased the neighbouring steep, stony ranchland that we viewed as an opportunity to develop a premium vineyard site. It is a high bank, south facing slope which benefits from extreme solar exposure. Gunshots can be heard from the nearby gun range, hence the name “Sunshot Vineyard”, in keeping with the previous ranch culture and essence of “grit”.

We have since planted what was once virgin desert and pasture land into a premium red wine growing site- Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Malbec surround the beautiful ranch house. We hope to share with you the magic of Similkameen Valley farm life!

For those of you who are considering stopping in for a wine tasting this summer, we have gone to a “reservation only” system, just to slow down the amount of guests we are hosting during a day and to help ensure the safety of our staff and our guests. In different times, surprise visits are fun, but at this time planning ahead is a game changer and will ensure you don’t miss your chance to taste our summer wine releases. Please visit the link below or our website to book your awesome experience with us!

Corcelettes Estate Winery
Region: The Okanagan
2582 Upper Bench Rd, Keremeos, BC | 250-499-5595 | WEBSITE
Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens for Tastings on Friday, June 26th

