Naramata Inn on Hunt for Enthusiastic Bartender

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | We are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest drinking experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Compensation includes salary and tips.

Responsibilities

– Prepare alcohol or non-alcohol beverages for bar and restaurant patrons

– Interact with customers, take orders and serve snacks and drinks

– Assess customers’ needs and preferences and make recommendations

– Mix ingredients to prepare cocktails

– Plan and present bar menu

– Check customers’ identification and confirm it meets legal drinking age

– Restock and replenish bar inventory and supplies

– Stay guest focused and nurture an excellent guest experience

– Comply with all food and beverage regulations

Requirements:

– Resume and proven working experience as a bartender

– Excellent knowledge of in mixing, garnishing and serving drinks

– Computer literacy

– Knowledge of a second language is a plus

– Positive attitude and excellent communication skills

– Ability to keep the bar organized, stocked and clean

– Relevant training certificate

To apply, please send your resume to Jennifer@naramatainn.com.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.