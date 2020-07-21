READER POLL // Are Local Restaurants Helping Health Officials With Contact Tracing?

With highly contagious virus loose in our communities, effective contact tracing (ie. mapping the movements of infected individuals to determine who they may have also infected) helps health care officials identify and track outbreaks. To be allies in this effort, small businesses like restaurants can take the names and contact details of diners. A Provincial Health Order say restaurants must keep guest contact details for at least 30 days, but only if they collect such information “in the ordinary course of business”. But what if a restaurant operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and thus – in the ordinary course of business – does not collect information from patrons? That’s a big loophole, so it begs the question…

Regarding Covid-19 contact tracing when entering BC restaurants... I have NOT been asked for my details at least once.

I have been asked for my details every time. View Results