Community News / North Vancouver

North Van’s Douce Diner to Host Live Comedy Show on Friday, July 24th

Portrait

the GOODS from Douce Diner

Vancouver, BC | In need of some laughs? There will be a comedy show at the diner on Friday, July 24th, from 8pm – 9pm. Hosted by the lovely Helen Schneidermanm, the lineup includes Jennifer Lee, Christine Hackman, Ray Morrison, Scott Osborne and Tanya D. You have the chance to enjoy the show three ways:

1) Call for a reservation and see it live.

2) Purchase a $10 Ticket on Eventbrite.

3) Pay any amount of $20 or more & get a matching Gift Certificate from the restaurant and see the show for free.

The show will also be live via Zoom. We will still be open our regular Douce Coop hours from 4pm to 8pm with dine in for the show.

Douce Diner
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1490 Pemberton Ave. | 604-980-2510 | WEBSITE
North Van’s Douce Diner to Host Live Comedy Show on Friday, July 24th
Douce Diner Reopens June 3rd With New Menu

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / North Vancouver

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // House of Funk Is North Van’s Place of Beer Worship

For over a year now this coffeehouse by day and brewery-plus-tasting room by night has proven magnetic to devoted sippers.

View From Your Window / North Vancouver

The View From Your Window #227

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Nemesis Coffee Ready at Polygon Gallery

We can expect to see the new cafe at the Polygon Gallery softly open their doors tomorrow (Friday, December 14)

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

‘North Point Brewing’ Set for Launch in North Van

The new microbrewery is a pretty and simple little thing, the look and feel of which is evidently meant to evoke 'cabin feels'.

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

Get Cozy Inside the New ‘Bufala’

The second location of Bufala is now open in North Vancouver's Edgemont Village (3280 Edgemont Blvd).

Vancouverites / North Vancouver

Local Art Collector Walks Us Through an Exhibition of Stolen Encounters

Kristin Lim goes for a walk with Bill Wu through his 'without a word' exhibition inside The Polygon Gallery -- on until November 3rd.

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Spain

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Followed Barcelona’s Lead and Seized Empty Homes

The Catalonian city has notified landlords that they will fill their empty apartments with tenants if they don't do it themselves.

Intelligence Briefs

On Electrocuting Careless Customers and the Costs of Reopening a Restaurant in a Pandemic

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds new levels of trolling and more toxic work environments exposed.

Reader Poll

READER POLL // Are Local Restaurants Helping Health Officials With Contact Tracing?

The Provincial Health Order on contact tracing makes it sounds mandatory, but read carefully -- it's not.

15 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 567

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 16 to July 22, 2020.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Previous
Mission Hill Family Estate to Host BC Day Celebration Dinner on August 2nd
Next
On Life Without Diner en Blanc and the Struggle to Make Rent, Not Spot Prawns

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Mission Hill Family Estate to Host BC Day Celebration Dinner on August 2nd

Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Reveals New Tasting Menu for July 22-26

Community News / The Okanagan

Blue Mountain Pairs With Les Amis du Fromage for Innovative Virtual Cheese & Wine Tasting

Community News / The Okanagan

Celebrate BC Day With Sparkling Wine from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards