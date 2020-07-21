Mission Hill Family Estate to Hosts BC Day Celebration Dinner on August 2nd

The GOODS from Mission Hill

Okanagan Valley | In recognition of Food Day Canada (Aug 1), and BC Day (Aug 3), Mission Hill Family Estate is hosting a special dinner at the winery on Sunday, August 2.

Food Day Canada is an annual event for which we celebrate and give thanks to those who provide the sustenance that enriches our lives: farmers, fishers, researchers, home cooks, and much more. The theme of this year’s Food Day Canada is ‘Gratitude.’ In honour of Food Day Canada 2020, Mission Hill Family Estate will be expressing its gratitude with a very special meal that showcases the edible bounty of the Okanagan.

On Sunday, August 2 (also the day before BC Day — another reason to celebrate!), Mission Hill executive chef Patrick Gayler and his team host a dinner whose menu is, to say the least, hyper-local. The one-time-only, four-course menu will be composed of ingredients sourced exclusively from nearby farms and purveyors. And naturally, each course will be paired with extraordinary Mission Hill wines.

Following a private reception at 6pm, the following menu will be served beginning at 7pm:

Estate charcuterie and Okanagan cheeses

2018 Reserve Viognier Forbes Family Farm tomatoes with garlic scape tarragon aioli

2019 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc BC Spring Salmon with dill and Unearthed Organics beets

2018 Reserve Pinot Noir Dry-aged beef tenderloin with Green Croft Gardens cabbage and smoked cherries

2018 Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc (new release) Similkameen Vineyard stone fruit and West Kelowna walnut ice cream

Exhilaration Brut Rosé

Better still, this dinner is only one part of Mission Hill’s ongoing efforts to support local farmers and purveyors during this difficult time. Mission Hill president Darryl Brooker explains: “With all of the uncertainty around dine-in restaurants, farmers are understandably anxious about opportunities to sell their fresh produce. Mission Hill has worked with seven different local farmers, with whom we have long-standing relationships, to guarantee that we will purchase vegetables and fruit in 2020 at a minimum of 2019 quantities — in fact, likely higher. This assurance helps the farmers plan for the rest of the year.”

Please note that the August 2 dinner is limited to 10 tables. (Social-distancing protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff.)

Tickets, priced at $179 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity), are available here.

About Mission Hill Family Estate | Mission Hill Family Estate, located in the heart of British Columbia’s pristine Okanagan Valley, offers visitors an exceptional experience in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty and extraordinary architecture. Established in 1981 by Proprietor Anthony von Mandl, O.C., O.B.C., the family-owned winery organically farms 100% of its own grapes in its family-owned vineyard estates that showcase the unique microsites and diversity of the Okanagan Valley. The resulting portfolio of internationally acclaimed fine wines celebrates the unique character of one of the world’s most exciting, emerging wine regions.