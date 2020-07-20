Okanagan’s Naramata Inn Seeks Competent Server

The GOODS from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | We are looking for a competent Restaurant Server to take and deliver orders. You’ll be the face of our restaurant and responsible for our customers’ experiences.

Food server responsibilities include ensuring our tables are clean and tidy when guests arrive, presenting menus and serving food and beverages. You need to be quick on your feet (literally and metaphorically) and have a polite and friendly attitude. If you enjoy talking to people and thrive in a fast-paced workplace, we’d like to meet you.

Your ultimate goal will be to provide high-quality service that will help us maintain and attract customers.

Responsibilities:

– Prepare restaurant tables with special attention to sanitation and order

– Attend to customers upon entrance

– Present restaurant menus and help customers select food/beverages

– Take and serve orders

– Answer questions or make recommendations for complementary products

– Collaborate with other restaurant servers and kitchen/bar staff

– Deal with complaints or problems with a positive attitude

– Issue bills and accept payment

Requirements:

– Proven restaurant serving or waitering experience

– Hands-on experience in cashier duties

– Attention to cleanliness and safety

– Patience and customer-oriented approach

– Excellent people skills with a friendly attitude

– Responsible and trustworthy

– High school diploma is a plus but not required

To apply, please send your resume to Jennifer@naramatainn.com.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.