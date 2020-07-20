Community News / The Okanagan

Celebrate BC Day With Sparkling Wine from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

The GOODS from Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards

Peachland, BC | The August long weekend is just around the corner so we thought we would encourage you to get your orders in; we have plenty of bubbles and Fitz wines to toast our beautiful province!

Sparkling is always a part of the weekend celebration at our houses. The Fitz Brut ($32.99) for anytime enjoyment is always a big hit. If you are looking for something more serious, our 2015 Reserve Blanc de Blancs ($42.50) is the perfect wine to pair with some delicious oysters or fresh seafood.

Our Runabout White, a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Riesling and Ehrenfelser is the perfect summer sipper. We also have a limited time offer on the Runabout with $2.50 off for a total of $14.00 a bottle.

Looking for something to excite the taste buds? Our Ehrenfelser is a cult favourite, that we lovingly refer to as fruit salad in a glass.

Check out our SHOP page for additional wines to add to your cart. And don’t forget, we are still offering FREE shipping on 6 or more bottles across Canada.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards
Region: The Okanagan
697 Highway 97 South, Peachland | 250-767-2768 | WEBSITE
Blue Mountain Pairs With Les Amis du Fromage for Innovative Virtual Cheese & Wine Tasting

Okanagan’s Naramata Inn Seeks Competent Server

Poplar Grove Closed Until Monday, July 20th for Terminal Cleaning

