Blue Mountain Pairs With Les Amis du Fromage for Innovative Virtual Cheese & Wine Tasting

The GOODS from Blue Mountain

Okanagan Falls, BC | Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars is pleased to partner with Vancouver’s les amis du FROMAGE for a unique virtual cheese and wine tasting. The event will be live-streamed on the evening of Sunday, August 23 2020. Ticket holders will enjoy an hour-long guided tasting that will be both informative and indulgent, all in the comfort of their own homes. The interactive event will be hosted by les amis du FROMAGE founder Allison Spurrell and will feature 2 Blue Mountain wines, the Gold Label Brut and the 2017 Pinot Noir Reserve Cuvee.

Tickets for the event may be purchased online starting July 22nd at 9AM. Each $75 ticket is for 2 people. Ticket holders will pick up a package containing a selection of amazing edibles from les amis du FROMAGE to taste along with Allison. Ticket holders can pick up their package from either of les amis du FROMAGE’s locations during the 3 days prior to the event.

Your ticket purchase also entitles you to a 10% discount on the 2 featured Blue Mountain wines when you purchase them online from Marquis Wine Cellars. You will receive a discount code at the time of ticket purchase.

Alternately, you can order directly from the winery by Monday, August 17th. Blue Mountain offers FREE BC-wide shipping on orders of 6 or more bottles, so this is a great time to try out the winery’s new releases, including the Blue Mountain 2019 Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Sauvignon Blanc.

Then join us for the live-streamed guided tasting on les amis du FROMAGE’s Facebook page.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for the event, so don’t wait to get yours!

Virtual Cheese & Wine Tasting | $75 for 2 people + Blue Mountain wines

Tickets available online starting July 22nd at 9AM

Streaming on Facebook Live on Sunday, August 23 2020, 6:30pm – 7:30pm

About les amis du FROMAGE | les amis du FROMAGE is a family owned and operated specialty cheese store with two locations in Vancouver. With a carefully curated selection of local and imported cheeses, charcuterie and accompaniments, we also specialize in frozen soups and meals, all made in house using top quality ingredients. Founded in 1985, les amis du FROMAGE is proud to still remain a family owned and operated Vancouver company after over 30 years in business. Current owners Allison Spurrell and Joe Chaput continue the company’s reputation of offering the highest quality cheeses, cut to order, along with one-to-one customer service.

About Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars | Located in BC’s South Okanagan, Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars is distinctive among Canadian wineries in that all its wines are produced exclusively from grapes grown on the estate’s vineyards. Ian Mavety purchased the land that is now Blue Mountain Vineyard in 1971. Current owners Ian, Jane, Matt, and Christie Mavety continue to work to realize the potential of the region, utilizing sustainable farming methods and winemaking practices. Blue Mountain produces complex, age-worthy varietal wines that are consistent in style while allowing the expression of both the terroir and the individual growing season.